Traffic advisory issued for today

Latest update February 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM
The Guyana Police Force is informing the general public that the following roads will be closed Mashramani Parade today (Thursday February 23, 2017), from 06:00h. to 00:00h. to vehicular traffic.
Flag Raising Ceremony
· Old College Road & Brickdam (No Entry East)
· Haley & Hadfield Streets (No Entry East)
· Hadfield & Chapel Streets (No Entry West)
· Vlissengen Road & Durban Street (No Entry North)
· South Road & Shiv Chanderpaul Drive ( No Entry East)
· Regent Street & Vlissengen Road (No Entry South)
· Homestretch & Mandela Avenues (No Entry West)
· Hadfield Street & Mandela Avenue (No Entry West)
Mashramani Parade
· Main Street Eastern Carriageway & Quamina Street (No Entry South)
· Church & Water Streets (No Entry East)
· Church & Carmichael Streets (No Entry West)
· North Road & Wellington Street (No Entry West)
· Robb & King Streets (No Entry West)
· Regent & King Streets (No Entry West)
· Charlotte & King Streets (No Entry West)
· Croal & King Streets (No Entry West)
· Brickdam & Cornhill Streets (No Entry East)
· Brickdam & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)
· Manget Place & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)
· Smyth & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)
· Sandal Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
· Pollard Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)
· Pollard Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
· Camp & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)
· Camp & Croal Streets (No Entry South)
· United Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)
· United Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
· Austin Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)
· Austin Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
· Lime & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)
· Chalmers Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
· Brummel Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)
· Brummel Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
· Winter Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)
· Winter Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
· Sandeman Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
