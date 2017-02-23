Traffic advisory issued for today

The Guyana Police Force is informing the general public that the following roads will be closed Mashramani Parade today (Thursday February 23, 2017), from 06:00h. to 00:00h. to vehicular traffic.

Flag Raising Ceremony

· Old College Road & Brickdam (No Entry East)

· Haley & Hadfield Streets (No Entry East)

· Hadfield & Chapel Streets (No Entry West)

· Vlissengen Road & Durban Street (No Entry North)

· South Road & Shiv Chanderpaul Drive ( No Entry East)

· Regent Street & Vlissengen Road (No Entry South)

· Homestretch & Mandela Avenues (No Entry West)

· Hadfield Street & Mandela Avenue (No Entry West)

Mashramani Parade

· Main Street Eastern Carriageway & Quamina Street (No Entry South)

· Church & Water Streets (No Entry East)

· Church & Carmichael Streets (No Entry West)

· North Road & Wellington Street (No Entry West)

· Robb & King Streets (No Entry West)

· Regent & King Streets (No Entry West)

· Charlotte & King Streets (No Entry West)

· Croal & King Streets (No Entry West)

· Brickdam & Cornhill Streets (No Entry East)

· Brickdam & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)

· Manget Place & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)

· Smyth & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)

· Sandal Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)

· Pollard Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)

· Pollard Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)

· Camp & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)

· Camp & Croal Streets (No Entry South)

· United Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)

· United Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)

· Austin Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)

· Austin Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)

· Lime & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)

· Chalmers Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)

· Brummel Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)

· Brummel Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)

· Winter Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)

· Winter Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)

· Sandeman Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)

