Traffic advisory issued for today

Feb 23, 2017 News 0

The Guyana Police Force is informing the general public that the following roads will be closed Mashramani Parade today (Thursday  February 23, 2017), from 06:00h. to 00:00h. to vehicular traffic.

Flag Raising Ceremony

·    Old College Road & Brickdam (No Entry East)
·    Haley & Hadfield Streets (No Entry East)
·    Hadfield & Chapel Streets (No Entry West)
·    Vlissengen Road & Durban Street (No Entry North)
·    South Road & Shiv Chanderpaul Drive ( No Entry East)
·    Regent Street & Vlissengen Road (No Entry South)
·    Homestretch & Mandela Avenues (No Entry West)
·    Hadfield Street & Mandela Avenue (No Entry West)

Mashramani Parade

·    Main Street Eastern Carriageway & Quamina Street (No Entry South)
·    Church & Water Streets (No Entry East)
·    Church & Carmichael Streets (No Entry West)
·    North Road & Wellington Street (No Entry West)
·    Robb & King Streets (No Entry West)
·    Regent & King Streets (No Entry West)
·    Charlotte & King Streets (No Entry West)
·    Croal & King Streets (No Entry West)
·    Brickdam & Cornhill Streets (No Entry East)
·    Brickdam & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)
·    Manget Place & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)
·    Smyth & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)
·    Sandal Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
·    Pollard Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)
·    Pollard Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
·    Camp & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)
·    Camp & Croal Streets (No Entry South)
·    United Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)
·    United Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
·    Austin Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)
·    Austin Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
·    Lime & Hadfield Streets (No Entry North)
·    Chalmers Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
·    Brummel Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)
·    Brummel Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
·    Winter Place & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)
·    Winter Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
·    Sandeman Place & Croal Street (No Entry South)
·    Old College Road & Hadfield Street (No Entry North)
·    Haley & Hadfield Streets (No Entry East)
·    Hadfield & Chapel Street (No Entry West)
·    Vlissengen Road & Durban Street (No Entry North)
·    South Road & Shiv Chanderpaul Drive (No Entry East)
·    Regent Street & Vlissengen Road (No Entry South)
·    Homestretch & Mandela Avenues (No Entry West)

