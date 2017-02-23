Timehri man perishes in early morning fire

Latest update February 23rd, 2017 12:58 AM
A 54-year-old man was burnt to death at his home at Timehri Base Road, on the East Bank of Demerara, during the wee hours of yesterday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Adam Shaw.
According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred sometime around 3 a.m.
The source went on to say that Shaw was involved in an altercation with a relative who lives close by. Though the source could not say what the altercation was about, the quarrel was described as “heated”.
Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle, told Kaieteur News last evening that Shaw was reportedly intoxicated during the quarrel.
The official said that residents – sometime after the argument – noticed smoke emanating from Shaw’s dwelling area – an animal pen that he had converted into his home.
Gentle said that the authorities are working on the theory that Shaw might have set the fire.
According to reports, by the time the fire tenders arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.
Shaw was seen earlier, trying to remove the security grill to escape the flames.
