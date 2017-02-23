Latest update February 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

Refusal to stop a victim being killed is almost criminal

Feb 23, 2017

Dear Editor,
The death of 22-year In East Bank Essequibo is yet another reminder of the depth of despair into which the rural communities have slipped. There is a rise in vicious, inhuman violence of various kinds in Guyana but what struck us in this case was the apparent role of the community. Our understanding is that the victim was killed in the presence of prominent members of the community. While we understand that the police have completed their investigation with charges laid, we are concerned about the role of the community members who apparently stood by as this act was being perpetrated.
We believe that the time has come to hold communities accountable for this kind of inaction in the face of criminal violence. From the pictures posted on social media, it appears that religious people were present and we would like to ask their respective religious brethren and national organizations to question their role. It is our hope that the press, the police, and human rights bodies in Guyana will thoroughly investigate this matter, that is, members of the community who were bystanders to the crime. They should be brought to justice. Law enforcement in many parts of the world has become so advanced that those who stand idly by in the face of criminal acts also face the full extent of the law. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family of the victim, and we pledge to do whatever is required to assist them as they plead with the authorities for justice in this matter.
Wazir Mohamed
Hafiz Rahman

