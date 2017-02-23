No electricity, no water, only thieves where I live

Dear Editor,

I applied for and purchased a parcel of land in the remigrant scheme at Providence EBD, April 2013 after applying two (2) years prior, from the previous administration. I was given written orders that building must commence within six (6) months of obtaining the land or steps would be taken to repossess the land along with a minimal amount of money that must be spent to build the home. Also I was assured that the infrastructure would be in place by the end of 2013.

I have in my possession a beautiful color brochure of what the area would look like. I started building my home six (6) months ago. To date the area has no electricity or running water. I had to buy water for the builders to use. I applied for a meter several months ago and was informed that they have no meters. I applied to GWI for water but was informed that the area has no pipeline. The area is overrun with bushes. My building was robbed on 3 occasions. Even installed floor beams were removed. The thieves have the cover of darkness to conduct their business.

The Guyana government is encouraging people from abroad to come back and live and invest in Guyana and this is the way we are being treated. I’m frustrated at the system and the lack of follow through. Forget trying to call the Ministry of Housing for information; it’s a total waste of time which adds to the frustration. No one knows who is in charge of what or who has answers.

Frustrated Homeowner