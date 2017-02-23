Latest update February 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nine female prisoners pardoned by President

Feb 23, 2017 News 0

Thirty-year-old Kamla Bisram, Malinda Beaton, 31, Charissazan Charles and Sasha Christopher, 18; Jenny Davis and Vanessa Frank, 26, Barbra Hunte 51, Khemawattie Ramnauth, 23, and Dhanmattie Seenarine, 47, will all be home in time to celebrate Mashramani with their families today.
The inmates, all of the New Amsterdam Prison, were pardoned by President David Granger, acting in accordance with article 188 (2) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.
A statement from the Ministry of the Public Security said that the women are all prisoners that the Head of State considers to be fit and proper to receive such pardons.
“These Presidential Pardons shall be effective as from February 23, 2017, in observance of the 47th Anniversary of the Republic,” the statement said.
It explained that the released prisoners have all served the majority of their respective sentences for offences ranging from larceny and assault to the unlawful possession of ammunition.
The Ministry said that, “It is expected that this expression of compassion and humanity by His Excellency will result in families being re-united, and the pardoned offenders leading good and useful lives hereon.”

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water prevail against Land of Many Waters; Jamaica 6 Guyana 3

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water...

Feb 22, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club....
Read More
GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix launched

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix...

Feb 22, 2017

Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall softball crown

Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy,...

Feb 22, 2017

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel Crawford runs away with event

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel...

Feb 22, 2017

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants Sports…Guy Oil win at dominoes, Eccles NDC take cricket title

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants...

Feb 22, 2017

Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race meet, over 60 now entered

Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race...

Feb 22, 2017

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final four after 84-32 whipping of Falcons

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final...

Feb 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch