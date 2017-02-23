Nine female prisoners pardoned by President

Thirty-year-old Kamla Bisram, Malinda Beaton, 31, Charissazan Charles and Sasha Christopher, 18; Jenny Davis and Vanessa Frank, 26, Barbra Hunte 51, Khemawattie Ramnauth, 23, and Dhanmattie Seenarine, 47, will all be home in time to celebrate Mashramani with their families today.

The inmates, all of the New Amsterdam Prison, were pardoned by President David Granger, acting in accordance with article 188 (2) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

A statement from the Ministry of the Public Security said that the women are all prisoners that the Head of State considers to be fit and proper to receive such pardons.

“These Presidential Pardons shall be effective as from February 23, 2017, in observance of the 47th Anniversary of the Republic,” the statement said.

It explained that the released prisoners have all served the majority of their respective sentences for offences ranging from larceny and assault to the unlawful possession of ammunition.

The Ministry said that, “It is expected that this expression of compassion and humanity by His Excellency will result in families being re-united, and the pardoned offenders leading good and useful lives hereon.”