Nine female prisoners pardoned by President

Latest update February 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM
Thirty-year-old Kamla Bisram, Malinda Beaton, 31, Charissazan Charles and Sasha Christopher, 18; Jenny Davis and Vanessa Frank, 26, Barbra Hunte 51, Khemawattie Ramnauth, 23, and Dhanmattie Seenarine, 47, will all be home in time to celebrate Mashramani with their families today.
The inmates, all of the New Amsterdam Prison, were pardoned by President David Granger, acting in accordance with article 188 (2) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.
A statement from the Ministry of the Public Security said that the women are all prisoners that the Head of State considers to be fit and proper to receive such pardons.
“These Presidential Pardons shall be effective as from February 23, 2017, in observance of the 47th Anniversary of the Republic,” the statement said.
It explained that the released prisoners have all served the majority of their respective sentences for offences ranging from larceny and assault to the unlawful possession of ammunition.
The Ministry said that, “It is expected that this expression of compassion and humanity by His Excellency will result in families being re-united, and the pardoned offenders leading good and useful lives hereon.”
Feb 22, 2017By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club....
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
I saw a picture of a man beaten to death. He was in his boxers only and all his limbs were brutally tied up. Villagers... more
We are such a messed-up nation that today, 50% of the country will be happy with a judgment made by the Court of Appeal... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017, at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more