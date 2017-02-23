Latest update February 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Losing toddlers in fire was biggest downfall for Child Care Agency in 2016 – Director

Feb 23, 2017 News 0

Director of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) Ann Greene said losing brothers, six-year old Joshua George and two-year-old Antonio George, in a fire at the Children’s Drop-in Centre was the biggest downfall of the agency in 2016.
The brothers were housed at the centre on Hadfield Street, Georgetown – which is administered by CPA – after being taken from their mother by the Ministry of Social Protection’s Welfare department.  Most of the children managed to escape, but the two boys remained trapped in the building during the fire.
Greene remorsefully noted that the CPA is still trying to get over the loss of the two children. “We would probably never get over it, because it is such a tragedy to have lost those two children. However, we will work to ensure this never happens again.”
The CPA Director added that the loss of the children also affected the staff at the Drop-in-Centre, as well as the CPA, and many changes were made and shortcomings addressed to prevent its recurrence.
Greene highlighted that in the child care protection profession, when a child is in safe keeping, and dies, especially by fire, the only thing that keeps a child protection officer going is the thought that other children need them to be there for them.
“The work never stops, this work is no easy one, and it is one of the most risky roles in the public sector today, because it has a lot to do with public opinion. Many times it is subject to media bashing, some of which are unfair. Nevertheless, we will try our best with the resources we have to provide better care for our children in Guyana.”
Despite this struggle the CPA has seen some success in 2016. The agency reported that during the period January to October 2016, it dealt with 4,259 cases of which 3,294 were related directly to child abuse, whereas 965 recorded reports related to other welfare matters, including child trafficking and child labour. The CPA director said the agency will be upping its game in 2017 to better protect children.

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water prevail against Land of Many Waters; Jamaica 6 Guyana 3

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water...

Feb 22, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club....
Read More
GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix launched

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix...

Feb 22, 2017

Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall softball crown

Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy,...

Feb 22, 2017

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel Crawford runs away with event

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel...

Feb 22, 2017

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants Sports…Guy Oil win at dominoes, Eccles NDC take cricket title

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants...

Feb 22, 2017

Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race meet, over 60 now entered

Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race...

Feb 22, 2017

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final four after 84-32 whipping of Falcons

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final...

Feb 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch