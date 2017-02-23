Babita Sarjou murder PI continues… Oral, caution statements ruled admissible

Latest update February 23rd, 2017 12:58 AM

A caution statement and five oral statements given to detectives by Sharnandand Naraine, who is currently on remanded for the murder of his wife, Babita Sarjou, were ruled admissible by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
Naraine called ‘Anand’ of 51 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown and Darrel Ponton called ‘Yankee’ of 54 Broad Street, Charlestown, Georgetown were charged with the woman’s murder last year.
At the continuation of the preliminary inquiry yesterday, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan ruled that the statements given to detectives by Naraine were freely and voluntarily made, and that they were no breaches of the Judge’s rule.
According to the Chief Magistrate, Naraine had been opposed to the statements being admitted into evidence, arguing that he was not allowed to speak with his lawyer and that he was experiencing migraine at the time of the taking of the statements. The murder accused had also alleged that he was promised by detectives that he would be sent home if he gave the statements.
However, after a revision of the evidence in its totality, the Chief Magistrate said that Naraine provided the court with no solid evidence to support his claims.
The Chief Magistrate admitted the statements to form part of the prosecution’s case as admissible evidence. The PI had been adjourned until February 27.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum and his team of detectives were able to crack the case on May 22, 2016 after they spent over five hours digging up a site at Naraine’s home. Detectives recovered skeletal remains. DNA samples sent for testing confirmed that it was the missing woman’s remains

