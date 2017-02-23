Latest update February 23rd, 2017 12:58 AM

Armed bandits hit Leonora poultry business for $900,000

Feb 23, 2017

Four men, armed with guns, stormed a poultry business located at 205 Parafield, Leonora, West Coast Demerara, and made off with some $900,000 in cash and jewellery.
The robbery occurred at around 18:30 hours yesterday. No one was injured.
According to information received, two of the gunmen went to the premises and requested to purchase 50 pounds of live chicken. However, when an occupant in the home turned his back to render to them, the two bandits barged into the home and forced its occupants to lie face down.
Rohit Toolram who was a visitor at the time said that two other bandits stormed into the home after and took his friend Abdool Rassaq to the upper flat of the building.
Toolram related that while upstairs, the gunmen demanded valuables from his friend.
He said the bandits ransacked the home and escaped with a quantity of cash, gold and diamond jewellery and several mobile phones. The bandits made off in a white heavily-tinted motor vehicle bearing a PSS series number plate.
Abdool J Rassaq and Rahana Rassaq are the proprietors of the business, which they have been operating for close to four decades.
According to the friend, some of the intruders wore masks.
“I see their face, but this thing (robbery) happen so fast I don’t even know who is who.” Up to last evening, police were at the home conducting investigations.

