Trio to face trial over murder of Rubis accountant

Feb 22, 2017

Clifton Gibson, Linton Eastman and Stancey Rodney were yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of Jason Cort, the Rubis Accountant who was shot and killed by bandits at his home on June 7, 2015.
Cort, a 27 year-old accounts executive, was gunned down in front of his 262 Jamoon Drive, Meadow Brook Gardens home by gun-toting bandits, shortly after he had arrived home with his fiancée, Shauna Garraway. He was shot to the chest and died subsequently at the Balwant Singh Hospital. It was reported that the bandits took Cort’s licenced firearm, cell phone, gold band, chain and ring and an X Box console.
According to reports, the couple, who have a two-year-old son, had just come from a Kingston location, and were preparing to head to another venue on the East Bank of Demerara when the attack occurred.
A preliminary inquiry (PI) into the indictable offence concluded yesterday before City Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. During her ruling, the Magistrate said that after reviewing the evidence in its entirety, the court was of the opinion that a prima facie case (sufficient evidence) was established against the three accused for the offence.
Rodney and Gibson remained silent when asked by Magistrate Latchman if they had anything to say in answer to the charge. However, Eastman claimed that he was beaten by police to give a caution statement. Gibson was represented by Attorney Melvin Duke; Rodney by Attorney George Thomas while the other accused retained Attorney Paul Fung-a-Fat.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Vishnu Hunt represented the prosecution. During the PI, the prosecution called a number of police and civilian witnesses.

