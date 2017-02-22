Latest update February 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM

Sheriff takes charge at Sprint Classic horserace meet

Feb 22, 2017 Sports 0

Honey Flow of Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Stable takes Prime Minister Trophy in feature

Honey Flow of the Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Stable made sure that the sweet taste

Prime Minister Rep, Gobin Harbajan presents the PM’s trophy in the feature D class event to Mrs Sharda Persaud as owner Mohendra Persaud savours the moment with winner Honey Flow in the background.

of victory remains at the host entity when it won the feature event at the Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic held last Sunday in collaboration with The Sky Plus Group at the Company’s racing facilities, No36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice. The two previous feature events were won by stalemate Golden Blue Echo.
Imported from the USA in July last year, Honey Flow, in only its fourth outing, showed that it has acclimatized sufficiently and is ready for the big league with a telling victory in winning its first race on Guyana’s soil.
Trained by owner Mohendra Persaud and ridden by Prem Chandra the animal wasted little time in hitting the front in the 880yds (4furlongs) event. It was sweet revenge for the horse in earlier losses as it flowed nicely with rhythmic progression as the experienced Chandra kept urging it on, as it ran away with the Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo trophy and the $400,000 compliments of Banks DIH Limited.
In second place was Release the Beast with Firing Line and Red and Lovely rounding out the money in the eight horses filed. The E maiden and 3Furlongs race was a competitive affair with Wichie Poo ridden by Trinidadian Nicholas Patrick of the Shariff Stable taking that race ahead of Honey Flow, Brave Sky and Passion for Song in an earlier encounter.
Chelsea owned and ridden by Winston Appadhu won the H and lower event from Quiet Dancer,

MS Aneesa Razak in white receives the winning trophy for The Rocket explosive victory from Sharda Persaud of the Nand Persaud Company.

Appealing Harvest and Sweet Return.
Puppy Tail of the Shariff stable with Nicholas Patrick in the stirrups ran a marvelous race to take top honours in the 3 years maiden Guyana bred event with Genuine Risk, the Rock and Royal Master being brushed aside.
Secret Escape of the C.P. Racing sable with Ajai in the saddle escaped to victory from Miss Kristina, Red Region and Ready for Romance in the I3 and lower gallop.
The Rocket of the Aneesa Razak stable with Colin Ross the rider was explosive as it raced away with the L class event ahead of Flow Jo, Easy Lion and I am back for its second consecutive win.
Roy Son owned by Boyo and ridden by Ajai scored its first victory as it took the LL maiden event from Little Mc Gaiver, Cause She Royal and Physical Disturbance.
The champion stable was the Shariff stable with Zaheer Shariff the top trainer. The wily Trinidadian rider Nicholas Patrick was adjudged the top jockey.
They were rewarded compliments of the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and the organisers. (Samuel Whyte)

