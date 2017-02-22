Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall softball crown

A spirited performance by Mike’s Wellman handed them a six-run victory over Ariel Masters when the final of the Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall softball tournament was contested on Sunday at Malteenoes Sports Club.

Mike’s Wellman batted first and posted a challenging 151-9 of their 20 overs. Wayne Jones and Nandram Samlall struck 30 each with the former hitting two sixes and the latter two fours and two sixes. Eon Lovell supported with 18 (1×4,2×6) as Surujlall Kumar snared 2-20 and Eric Jeffrey 2-23.

Ariel threatened but fell for 145 in 19.5 overs in reply. Hafeez scored 25 with one four and three sixes while Talesh Ramotar made 22 (3×4), Richard Persaud 16 and Kumar 14. Greg De Franca claimed 3-17, Samlall 2-15 and Jones 2-17. Samlall was named man-of-the-match.

Savage beat HS Masters by nine runs in the third place play off. Batting first, Savage managed 143-2 in 15 overs. Anil Beharry stroked a fluent 61 while Troy Ramsaywack made 53. HS Masters were limited to 134-8 in 15 overs in reply. Danny Mohanram got 47 and Sahadeo Boodhoo 31. Ramo Malone had 3-20 and Ramsaywack 2-17.

Mike’s Wellman overcame Savage by six wickets in their semi final encounter. Savage scored 120-9 in 20 overs, taking first strike. Ramsaywack made 37 and Malone 27; Eon Lovell grabbed 4-14 and Mike Singh 3-15. Mike’s Wellman responded with 123-4 in 15.4 overs. Latchman Kallicharran hit 38; Lloyd Rooplall got 36 and Jones 33. Zameer Hassan had 2-13.

Ariel got the better of HS Masters by 43 runs in the next semi final game. Ariel took first knock and posted 133-9 in 15 overs. Peter Persaud slammed 49 and Roy Kumar 29. Edward Barlow picked up three wickets. HS Masters were bowled out for 90 in 14.2 overs. Barlow made 38 and Naving Singh 29. Ramotar snared two wickets. (Zaheer Mohamed)