Lethem cop accused of sexually harassing female doctors

Feb 22, 2017

Police are investigating allegations by two female doctors that they were victims of sexual harassment by a rank attached to the Lethem Police Station.
A senior police official said that the complaints were filed last week by two physicians from the Lethem Hospital and that the rank, who is a corporal, has been placed under close arrest.
Both parties have been questioned and a full report is to be handed over to senior police officials next week.

