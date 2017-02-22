Lethem cop accused of sexually harassing female doctors

Latest update February 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM
Police are investigating allegations by two female doctors that they were victims of sexual harassment by a rank attached to the Lethem Police Station.
A senior police official said that the complaints were filed last week by two physicians from the Lethem Hospital and that the rank, who is a corporal, has been placed under close arrest.
Both parties have been questioned and a full report is to be handed over to senior police officials next week.
Feb 22, 2017By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club....
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
One just gets caught up in a vortex of never-ending bad news in this country, so your planned columns just keep on getting... more
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has laid out an explanation for the imposition of VAT on private education. One of... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017, at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more