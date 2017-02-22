Latest update February 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM

LABA planned secondary schools five-a-side postponed to next Friday

Due to unforeseen circumstances Tuesday’s planned Inter-Secondary Schools Five-A-Side Basketball Championship for schools in Linden has been postponed until next Friday.

LABA President, Lawrence Simon, posing with one of the trophies for the tournament.

President of the association, Lawrence Simon, said it was unfortunate that the inaugural championship billed for the MSC hard court had to be put back due to problems outside the control of his association.
He said the trophies have already been acquired for the event and thanked the sponsor so far for their faith in bringing off the event for school players Under-19 years of age.
He said the Education department has been helpful in getting the schools to play in the event but hopes that next Friday the players will get a chance to show their talent.
The schools invited to send teams are Christianburg Wismar Secondary, Wisburg, Harmony, New Silvercity, Linden Foundation Secondary and Linden Technical institute.

