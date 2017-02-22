LABA planned secondary schools five-a-side postponed to next Friday

Latest update February 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM
Due to unforeseen circumstances Tuesday’s planned Inter-Secondary Schools Five-A-Side Basketball Championship for schools in Linden has been postponed until next Friday.
President of the association, Lawrence Simon, said it was unfortunate that the inaugural championship billed for the MSC hard court had to be put back due to problems outside the control of his association.
He said the trophies have already been acquired for the event and thanked the sponsor so far for their faith in bringing off the event for school players Under-19 years of age.
He said the Education department has been helpful in getting the schools to play in the event but hopes that next Friday the players will get a chance to show their talent.
The schools invited to send teams are Christianburg Wismar Secondary, Wisburg, Harmony, New Silvercity, Linden Foundation Secondary and Linden Technical institute.
Feb 22, 2017By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club....
