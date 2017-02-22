Hope Bridge mek Soulja Bai buss he mouth

When Jagdeo did get fed up of flooding all dem people in Mahaica Creek he decide that he gun build a canal pun de East Coast close to town. De idea did sound nice, but wha people didn’t realize was that Jagdeo was finding money fuh he friends and family.

De canal start and when it was to finish it still continue. Dem boys remember was extension pun extension and every time dem ask Rob de Earth and Jagdeo himself telling dem that de cost of de project ain’t change. That mean that dem price it high, very high, and dem was struggling to done de money. But as dem boys know, dem always have de smart fly. This one tackle de bridge. Was one expensive bridge.

Of course since dem build de Berbice Bridge people realize that dem have nuff money in bridges. That is how de Hope Bridge come to cost $300 million. But just like how people seh London Bridge is falling down dem start to sing how Hope Bridge standing up and de road around it falling down.

Dem boys seh that Soulja Bai get vex. He was sleeping in he car coming from Berbice when de car bounce hard pun de bridge. De man knock he head pun de roof. Same time de driver mash brakes and Soulja Bai knock he mouth pun de seat in front of him. He couldn’t eat hot food or drink hot tea fuh days. That is how dem come to repair de bridge.

Believe it or not, de same engineer who tek good money to supervise de bridge suddenly want to supervise de repairs. Dem boys seh if Soulja Bai give him de wuk both he de engineer and Soulja Bai gun end up in jail.

Dem boys know how de engineer actually screw up de bridge. When de contractor tell him that de drawing wrong he seh that he is de boss and that de contractor must build de bridge. Dem boys believe that he shouldn’t go nowhere wheh dem have a bridge.

Talk half and watch out fuh de next engineer