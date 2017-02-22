GTT launches Pre-paid Mobile Bundles

GTT has introduced Pre-paid Mobile Bundles which combine Voice, SMS and Data into an even more affordable offer for its customers on its 4G network across Guyana.

The Mobile Bundles allow customers the options of selecting a daily, 3 days, weekly or monthly plan which suits their Voice, Data and SMS needs. According to the company, customers who purchase the Mobile Bundles can save up to 65% and receive more services when it is compared to purchasing each option separately.

The company is also encouraging its customers to “compare our rates to our competitors”.

Plans Cost (GYD) Min Data SMS

Daily $449 15 200MB 30

3 days $749 25 500MB 50

Weekly $1,499 40 1024MB 80

Monthly $3,499 100 3Gb 200

Monthly Plus $5,199 150 4.2Gb 250

“GTT customers will be getting more for less. This means you can text more, have longer conversations and use your favourite apps on the go. We are committed to providing our customers a tether free experience. GTT continues to listen to feedback from our customers and has fashioned the new bundles to give the greatest value,” says Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Justin Nedd.

The company explained that Voice minutes are valid for on and off net calls, the United States of America and Canada. The allotted SMS is valid for all networks.

Mobile Bundles can be accessed on the *100# menu. Data plans will continue to be rolled over once it is re-subscribed for before the plan expires.