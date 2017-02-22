Latest update February 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel Crawford runs away with event

Feb 22, 2017 Sports 0

By Samuel Whyte
Second year apprentice student Samuel Crawford on Sunday last ran away with the

Outstanding performers pose with their silverware and coordinator Levi Nedd standing at right and manager Jainarine Sookpaul (with cap centre).

annual GuySuCo Training Centre Port Mourant (GTCPM) six miles road race. The race which began at 6:00hrs at Adventure on the Corentyne and ended in front of the GTCPM hostel at Port Mourant saw Crawford covered the distance in a time of 37minutes and 51 seconds. A total of 109 apprentices took part in the event, 105 presently live-in the others were third and fourth year apprentices.
Following Crawford across the finish line in a close finish was Michael Jaundoo who came in at 37 minutes and 53 seconds. The other top finishers were Ganeshwar Singh, Damyonion Al Ahamed, Neil Hutson, Raymon Marks, Joshua Samaroo, Renaldo John, Nicolai Sawh and Michael Manroop who placed 10th. The first five finishers were presented with trophies while the other five received medals all compliments of the GTCPM.
A special prize was presented to Adrel Moore, who was one of the recent past apprentices, for his outstanding run. The event was started by Manager of the GTCPM Jainarine Sookpaul.
Speaking with the media, Coordinator and Students Affairs Officer, Levi Nedd, said that the annual event is part of the apprentices’ extra-curricular training at the institution.
The athletes were escorted along the journey by members of the Guyana Police Force.

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water prevail against Land of Many Waters; Jamaica 6 Guyana 3

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water...

Feb 22, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club....
Read More
GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix launched

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix...

Feb 22, 2017

Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall softball crown

Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy,...

Feb 22, 2017

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel Crawford runs away with event

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel...

Feb 22, 2017

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants Sports…Guy Oil win at dominoes, Eccles NDC take cricket title

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants...

Feb 22, 2017

Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race meet, over 60 now entered

Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race...

Feb 22, 2017

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final four after 84-32 whipping of Falcons

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final...

Feb 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The Minister and the VAT!

    Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has laid out an explanation for the imposition of VAT on private education. One of... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch