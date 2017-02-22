GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel Crawford runs away with event

By Samuel Whyte

Second year apprentice student Samuel Crawford on Sunday last ran away with the

annual GuySuCo Training Centre Port Mourant (GTCPM) six miles road race. The race which began at 6:00hrs at Adventure on the Corentyne and ended in front of the GTCPM hostel at Port Mourant saw Crawford covered the distance in a time of 37minutes and 51 seconds. A total of 109 apprentices took part in the event, 105 presently live-in the others were third and fourth year apprentices.

Following Crawford across the finish line in a close finish was Michael Jaundoo who came in at 37 minutes and 53 seconds. The other top finishers were Ganeshwar Singh, Damyonion Al Ahamed, Neil Hutson, Raymon Marks, Joshua Samaroo, Renaldo John, Nicolai Sawh and Michael Manroop who placed 10th. The first five finishers were presented with trophies while the other five received medals all compliments of the GTCPM.

A special prize was presented to Adrel Moore, who was one of the recent past apprentices, for his outstanding run. The event was started by Manager of the GTCPM Jainarine Sookpaul.

Speaking with the media, Coordinator and Students Affairs Officer, Levi Nedd, said that the annual event is part of the apprentices’ extra-curricular training at the institution.

The athletes were escorted along the journey by members of the Guyana Police Force.