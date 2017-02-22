GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix launched

-Teams gear up for riveting rivalry starting tonight

Motor racing fans will get a glimpse of the future stars when GT Motorsports in collaboration with the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) stages a two-day Karting Extravaganza, starting tonight, at the GMR&SC,

Albert Street and Thomas Road.

The Extravaganza which has been divided into two parts beginning with the Endurance Rental Cup tonight and ends on Friday with the Georgetown Grand Prix which was launched yesterday, during a simple ceremony, at the GMR&SC.

The occasion saw in attendance sponsors representatives including Ansa McAl under its Stag Beer brand, Banks DIH under its Monster Energy brand and Continental Group of Agencies under its Sunburst Juice brand, Secure Innovations & Concepts, E-Networks among others.

GT Motorsports’ Vishok Persaud, the architect of the stirring revival of karting at the recently resurfaced and modernised facility, speaking to attendees said the occasion is significant since it will mark the first time in a long time that such an event has been organised and he urged members of the public to come out and support the young drivers.

He pointed out that some of them have not been in the sport for very long, but have been enjoying the experience with their ages range between 6-15 years.

Persaud, a former President of the GMR&SC in underscoring the significance of the facility disclosed that since 2007, Guyana has been very active in terms of turnout at regional Meets, while the performances of our drivers continued to improve, adding that to maintain that upward mobility, the need to constantly produce drivers of quality became necessary and karting was the first step in doing so.

In relation to the facility, Persaud spoke of major improvements made by Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, informing that the objective of the karting facility is to create a nursery that will continue to develop and produce more young drivers.

Additionally, Persaud revealed that the entity already has plans to expand the sport to include drivers from other countries and pointed to the participation of Trinidad & Tobago’s father and daughter combination of Ravi and Bridget Singh in addition to Canada’s Daryl Timmers as testimony of that expansion.

Drivers Kevin and Kristian Jeffrey, who is a former Caribbean Motor Racing champion, both spoke of how important it is to have such a facility and the role it could play in the development of young drivers as Guyana seek to have a steady production of top level drivers for regional and international competitions.

The younger Jeffrey (Kristian), who wrapped up last season in the Radical Series by being, voted Most Outstanding Driver gave a brief synopsis of his journey in motor racing and the difficulty one faces, especially when you’re from the Caribbean.

Jeffrey, however, urged the young drivers to remain dedicated and committed to the sport since there is always the likelihood that a scout might see your talent and provide that opportunity for you to exhibit that ability on a bigger circuit, meaning Europe or possibly North America.

GMR&SC President Rameeze Mohamed in his remarks said the club was happy to be working with GT Motorsports and extended gratitude to the organisation for the work that they are doing in advancing the sport.

He added that they will be providing trained FIA marshals for every event that is held.

Also, adding his voice at the Launch was Stefon Jeffrey, who spoke of the technical issues, urging parents not to be afraid to seek advice from him pertaining to the technical aspects of the karts or even the competitors.

The categories that will be contested are: 60cc; 125cc; Superkarts and the four-stroke powered by Honda.

Meanwhile, the sponsors representatives who were present including Harold Hopkinson of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Colin Stuart of Stag Beer, Justin Stoby of Monster Energy and Rudy Jairam of Sunburst Juices, all echoed similar sentiments of their respective entities support for the event, while pledging their commitment in the future.