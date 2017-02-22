Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final four after 84-32 whipping of Falcons

Raiders also virtually through with 40-34 win against Flames

Newcomers Kwakwani won their second game in as many matches as Domar Gladstone hit in a

joint tournament high 31 points when they made light work of Bankers Trust Falcons with a 84-32 whipping of the Ward side, while fourth seed Retrieve Raiders got their second win also with a smart 40-34 points victory over Block 22 Falcons Sunday night when the Linden Amateur Basketball Association’s Hamid Foundation Under-23 basketball championship continued at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.

Last Sunday Kwakwani through Gladstone’s 31 point game, which included six from three point territory in tandem with guard Shafeeq Thomas with 21 points as Leonard Primo added seven, easily disposed of their opponents Falcons after leading at half time 40-13 with Stephen Duncan’s nine points being the best score from a Falcons player as Akeel Primo and Raphael Robertson each netted six points.

Kwakwani’s last game is against second seed Amelia’s Ward Jets on Saturday night as they prepare to enter the semi-finals the following Saturday.

Raiders also won what was a close game as the Flames sparked at times after trailing 15-23 at the half way mark.

Coel Winter was the leading scorer for the winners with 13 points as Travis Sutton had another good game for the Raiders this time getting 10 points and Otis Williams contributing seven.

The Flames were led by their top scorer Selwyn Henry who again played well as Rondel Fraser got seven.