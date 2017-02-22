Latest update February 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final four after 84-32 whipping of Falcons

Feb 22, 2017 Sports 0

Raiders also virtually through with 40-34 win against Flames

Newcomers Kwakwani won their second game in as many matches as Domar Gladstone hit in a

Domar Gladstone

joint tournament high 31 points when they made light work of Bankers Trust Falcons with a 84-32 whipping of the Ward side, while fourth seed Retrieve Raiders got their second win also with a smart 40-34 points victory over Block 22 Falcons Sunday night when the Linden Amateur Basketball Association’s Hamid Foundation Under-23 basketball championship continued at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.
Last Sunday Kwakwani through Gladstone’s 31 point game, which included six from three point territory in tandem with guard Shafeeq Thomas with 21 points as Leonard Primo added seven, easily disposed of their opponents Falcons after leading at half time 40-13 with Stephen Duncan’s nine points being the best score from a Falcons player as Akeel Primo and Raphael Robertson each netted six points.
Kwakwani’s last game is against second seed Amelia’s Ward Jets on Saturday night as they prepare to enter the semi-finals the following Saturday.
Raiders also won what was a close game as the Flames sparked at times after trailing 15-23 at the half way mark.
Coel Winter was the leading scorer for the winners with 13 points as Travis Sutton had another good game for the Raiders this time getting 10 points and Otis Williams contributing seven.
The Flames were led by their top scorer Selwyn Henry who again played well as Rondel Fraser got seven.

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water prevail against Land of Many Waters; Jamaica 6 Guyana 3

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water...

Feb 22, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club....
Read More
GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix launched

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix...

Feb 22, 2017

Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall softball crown

Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy,...

Feb 22, 2017

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel Crawford runs away with event

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel...

Feb 22, 2017

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants Sports…Guy Oil win at dominoes, Eccles NDC take cricket title

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants...

Feb 22, 2017

Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race meet, over 60 now entered

Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race...

Feb 22, 2017

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final four after 84-32 whipping of Falcons

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final...

Feb 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The Minister and the VAT!

    Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has laid out an explanation for the imposition of VAT on private education. One of... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch