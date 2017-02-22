Foreign Ministry Office Assistants Sports…Guy Oil win at dominoes, Eccles NDC take cricket title

Latest update February 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM
The Foreign Affairs Ministry Sports promotion team held a two-day event as a part of
their Mash programme last Friday, at the Ministry of Agriculture’s canteen.
Guyana Oil Company won the Ambiance Furniture Company trophy and medals defeating NDIA and the Ministry of Agriculture in the finals. Guy Oil scored 78 games with J. Cox scoring 18 and E. Gittens 17. NDIA finished with 67 and MOI on 61.
In the finals of the James ‘Sports Ambassadors Trophy’ cricket, EPA defeated Ministry of Agriculture, making 76 and Agricultural replied with 53.
In the four-team championship clash, Eccles NDC defeated Ministry of Education after scoring 63 off of their six overs and then restricting MOE to 49 when their overs expired. Eccles NDC won the Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services trophy and medals.
The presentation was made by Sports Ambassador James Lewis.
Feb 22, 2017By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club....
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
Feb 22, 2017
One just gets caught up in a vortex of never-ending bad news in this country, so your planned columns just keep on getting... more
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has laid out an explanation for the imposition of VAT on private education. One of... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017, at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more