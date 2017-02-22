Latest update February 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants Sports…Guy Oil win at dominoes, Eccles NDC take cricket title

Feb 22, 2017 Sports 0

The Foreign Affairs Ministry Sports promotion team held a two-day event as a part of

(Above) James Lewis hands over the winning trophy to the captain of the successful EPA team.
(Below) -The dominoes winners, Guy Oil, claim their prize from James Lewis after their triumph.

their Mash programme last Friday, at the Ministry of Agriculture’s canteen.
Guyana Oil Company won the Ambiance Furniture Company trophy and medals defeating NDIA and the Ministry of Agriculture in the finals. Guy Oil scored 78 games with J. Cox scoring 18 and E. Gittens 17. NDIA finished with 67 and MOI on 61.
In the finals of the James ‘Sports Ambassadors Trophy’ cricket, EPA defeated Ministry of Agriculture, making 76 and Agricultural replied with 53.
In the four-team championship clash, Eccles NDC defeated Ministry of Education after scoring 63 off of their six overs and then restricting MOE to 49 when their overs expired. Eccles NDC won the Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services trophy and medals.
The presentation was made by Sports Ambassador James Lewis.

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water prevail against Land of Many Waters; Jamaica 6 Guyana 3

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water...

Feb 22, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club....
Read More
GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix launched

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix...

Feb 22, 2017

Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall softball crown

Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy,...

Feb 22, 2017

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel Crawford runs away with event

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel...

Feb 22, 2017

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants Sports…Guy Oil win at dominoes, Eccles NDC take cricket title

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants...

Feb 22, 2017

Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race meet, over 60 now entered

Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race...

Feb 22, 2017

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final four after 84-32 whipping of Falcons

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final...

Feb 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The Minister and the VAT!

    Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has laid out an explanation for the imposition of VAT on private education. One of... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch