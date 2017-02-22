CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water prevail against Land of Many Waters; Jamaica 6 Guyana 3

By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club.

Watched by over 1400 fans, Guyana failed to register their first win of the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship being contested at the BFA Soccer Stadium at Malcolm Park here in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Guyanese went down to Jamaica 6-3 as they suffered their second loss in as many matches. Guyana started badly against the Jamaicans with goalkeeper Ethan Sparman making a fundamental blunder by handling the ball twice which resulted in a free kick from just outside the area, luckily Rohan Reid’s shot sailed over the cross bar.

But soon after Reid made amends when Sparman advanced off his line to cut him off but his shot from an acute angle squeezed into the back of the nets to send the Jamaicans into the lead which was doubled minutes after when Reid again netted to double the Reggae Boyz advantage.

Guyana though, created chances and kept up a steady attack on the Jamaicans as Coach Abdullah Hamid rang the changes with a view of having fresh legs on the pitch to keep up the attack. With ten minutes on the clock, Guyana pulled one back when Jahsahwn Moore’s shot bounced awkwardly for goalkeeper Kirk Porter as it beat him into the back of the nets.

The first period ended with the Jamaicans enjoying a one goal cushion. The first half did

not start well also for the Golden Jaguars as the Referee penalized Captain Deshawn Joseph for a hand ball (four minutes into the period) which did not touch his hands.

The ensuing free kick just over the half way mark was blasted past Sparman by Reid for his hat-trick which was also Jamaica’s third. But in the 7th minute great work by Michael Wilson saw him bicycling a ball into the path of his Captain Joseph who finished clinically past Porter; Guyana 2 Jamaica 3.

But the Jamaicans restored their two goal advantage when the play was restarted, Jermaine Anderson’s long range shot from the starting point eluded Sparman; Jamaica 4 Guyana 2.

Anderson again scored another brilliant goal as Jamaica lengthened their lead in the 11th minute of period two, Anderson scored with a header from a throw in; Jamaica 5 Guyana 2. In the third and final period Guyana played energetic, created chances by being awarded a number of free kicks but the kickers kept putting the ball way into the stands rather than making the goalie save.

Anderson sniffed in his third goal with creative work by the Jamaicans, rushing into the box to tap in a throw in that stretched the score to 6 goals for the lads from the land of wood and water in the 7th minute of the final period. But the lads from the land of many waters touched in their third from a corner seconds later as the match saw end to end action.

Jamaica prevailed 6-3 to record their first win as Guyana remained without a win heading into their final group game today against Belize.

Canada and Mexico which posted opening wins against Barbados and Guadeloupe respectively in Group B play went head to head with the Mexicans remaining unbeaten with a clinical display against the Canadians; they won 8-3.

In Group D play, El Salvador made light work of a young and inexperienced Turks and Caicos Islands with a 9-2 win, led by a hat-trick from Jose Ruben Batres and a brace from Darwin Daniel Ramirez.

In another Group D match-up, Panama prevailed over Costa Rica 2-1 on penalty kicks after a thrilling and intense 1-1 tie in regulation and extra time, the goals coming in the first period, this was the first match for both nations at this championship.

Guadeloupe clawed their way back against Barbados to post their first win after going down to Mexico on the opening day; winning a 5-4 thriller; Sebastien Hell netting all five goals, the winner coming with 5 seconds to play. It was the Bajans second loss in as many matches after losing to Canada on the first day.

Match Schedule for Today

Time Group Team Team

13:45h C USVI T&T

15:00h C Antigua USA

16:15h D Panama El Salvador

17:30h A Belize Guyana

18:45h D Costa Rica Turks & Caicos Is.

20:00h A Bahamas Jamaica