Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race meet, over 60 now entered

With the horseracing season getting off to an enterprising start, last weekend with the successful staging of the one day Sprint Meet held by the Nand Persaud Group of companies, the attention is now turned to the annual Guyana Cup rematch event set for Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf, Club Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice.

The meet which is organised by the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and Racing Stables in collaboration with the Rising Sun Turf Club, has been attracting tremendous attention over the past few days, with numerous entries.

As such the organisers have been forced to make a few more changes to the programme to cater for the rush. The most notable change will see the event for three-year-old West Indies bred maiden animals being upgraded to an event for three and four year old Guyana bred maiden horses with winning prize now being increased to $200,000 and trophy.

Over 60 horses have been entered so far for the meet and with entries set to close today more is expected to enter.

Eight races are listed for the programme which has over $7M in cash trophies and other prizes up for grabs.

The revised list now reads -The feature event for animals classified D2 and lower over 1800M has a winning take of $1M and trophy with the likes of Princess She Not, CP Got Even, Golden Blue Ecko, Lady Budapest, Honey Flow, Score Even, Just Call Me Boss, Spit Fire, Jack in My Style, Release the Beast and Light up Canada looking for the big pay day.

The other events are – the race for horses classified E1 and lower West Indies bred non earners for 2016 and E3 US and Canadian bred non earners for 2016, running for a winning money of $600,000 and trophy over 1400M.

The event for four years old West Indies Bred and animals classified G3 and lower for a winning pocket of $300,000 and trophy over 1400M.

Horses classified H and lower will race for winning take of $275,000 and trophy over 1100M.

The three years old West Indies bred and I1 and lower horses will cover 1400M for a first prize of $225,000 and trophy.

There is an 1100M event for three-year-old West Indies bred horses maiden animals for $220,000. The event for three and four-year -old Guyana bred maiden horses with winning prize money of $200,000 and trophy over 1100M.

The J2 and K class event has its first prize tagged at $175,000 and trophy over 1100M. The animals classified L and lower will compete for the winning pocket of $130,000 and trophy over 1100M.

The top Jockey along with the runner up, the top stable and champion trainer will all be presented with trophies and other incentives compliment of the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and the organisers.

Interested persons can contact Fazal Habibulla on 657-7010 or 232-0232, Donald Lawrie on telephone Nos 225-4530, Campton Sancho 602-1567 or Ramnauth on 697-1979.

Race time is 12:30 hrs. The coordinator is Nasrudeen (Jumbo Jet) Mohamed. (Samuel Whyte)