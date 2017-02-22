Latest update February 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM

Blairmont Cricket Club continues U-15 practice matches

Blairmont Cricket Club continues its preparation for the upcoming U-15 cricket season in Berbice with a few more practice matches against Rest of West Berbice, Young Warriors and Albion Cricket Clubs U-15 teams.

Farook Subhan

Blairmont defeated the Rest of West Berbice by 200 runs. Blairmont batted first and scored 274-2 with Farook Subhan retiring on 100 and Marvan Prashad retiring on 86. Keith Milne was on 11 and Travis Jawahir 13 not out.
The Rest of West Berbice were bowled out for 74 with Lenny Dhanna 17 and Anthony Sukra 13. Bowling for Blairmont, Gourav Nowrangilall led the way with four wickets, while Travis Jawahir picked up three and Prashad two.
Blairmont then defeated Young Warriors by 67 runs. Blairmont were dismissed for 157 with Subhan 32, Prashad and Keith Milne 25 each and Keshwar Adin 15. Zid Ramsammy and Andy Ramsammy picked up three wickets each.
Young Warriors were dismissed for 90 with R Lottupersaud 21 not out and Raj Ramdeol 11. Bowling for Blairmont Akash Heeralall and Prashad picked up wickets each, while Shahid Baksh snared two.
Their final match against Albion Community Centre at Albion was abandoned due to the inclement weather.
Blairmont were dismissed for 55. Bowling for Albion Fazil Amoi with three, Sase Chatnonne and Ian Shajan with two each were the main wicket takers.
Albion in reply was 38-6 when the rain came. Kesh Kirrum made 16. Akash Heeralall and Keith Milne were the wicket takers. (Samuel Whyte)

