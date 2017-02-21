Two Donald more than enough

People does do some stupidness when dem really don’t have nutten to do. De other day somebody start a rumour bout Donald. This is a man who was so popular that dem even mek a calypso about him. This time somebody seh he dead.

De thing that mek dem boys get vex was when Donald own cousin confirm de death. People start to talk how Donald didn’t deserve to die. Some seh that he deeds ketch up wid him. But all this time de man was alive and well. People start to call de man house. In de end de man shut down he cell phone and he landline. He refuse to talk to anybody.

And while that happen Luncheon crawl out in de open. He disappear fun a long time. Dem boys seh that he was resting and when he hear bout Donald he come out because he wanted to show people that he alive.

Monday de man actually warn Soulja Bai about shutting down de sugar industry. Luncheon promise protest more than anything because that gun be a direct attack pun he party. Sugar is de party and de party is sugar.

When Jagdeo shut down LBI and Diamond nobody didn’t seh nutten because de sugar people tell demself that he know what he was doing. But when Soulja Bai shut down Wales is a different story because he don’t belong to de Pee Pee Pee and therefore don’t know nutten bout sugar.

Anyhow, dem boys seh Luncheon mek sure that people see him suh dem couldn’t do wha dem do Donald. De only person who didn’t mek a fuss was Jagdeo. He tell dem boys that there is never a dull day wid dem Donald. While Donald Trump causing some of dem world leaders to get belly wuk, Donald Ramotar causing de people of Guyana to get confusing.

And dem two Donald always talking about fake news.

Talk half and know that two Donald more than enough.