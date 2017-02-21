Tain domestic worker execution…Alleged female mastermind tightlipped

– file sent to DPP for advice

The businesswoman who turned herself in to authorities a few days ago in the company of an attorney, will remain in custody after an extension was granted to keep her until Thursday for further investigation.

Speaking to the media, Commander Ian Amsterdam said investigators are hoping for a breakthrough by Thursday “hopefully by Thursday we can put the pieces together…she’s not saying much, we are getting bits and pieces, we are checking phone records and we also checked with the bank”.

Amsterdam disclosed that they are in receipt of information that a withdrawal was made at one of the commercial banks. “She is saying that she only provided and gave to someone about one hundred thousand dollars,” the Commander disclosed.

According to him, the surveillance footage that they are in possession of shows her at the premises with two ladies shortly before the murder.

Leelawattie Mohamed of 149 Sixth Street, Tain Settlement was executed at her home after two masked men, one armed with a gun, invaded her premises and shot her at close range. The men reportedly demanded cash from the woman in an effort to make it seem like a robbery. However, it is apparent that their motive was to kill. She was shot in front of her two teenage children while on her knees; after which the men escaped.

This publication initially reported that the businesswoman was the mastermind who allegedly hired and paid Andre James aka Tattoo Man, Oliver Permaul aka Barber, his wife Nazeema Permaul, and Rohan Johnson aka “Jamaicee” to execute Leelawattie Mohamed, after she found out that her husband was having an affair with the now dead woman.

She reportedly promised $4 Million to complete the job, but only $400,000 was allegedly paid to Oliver Permaul and his wife to pay James and Johnson.

Shabiki Alert-Thompson, who is said to be the girlfriend of Andre James, is alleged to have collected $20,000 from Nazeema Permaul at her place of business, Rose Hall Town. She then paid an outstanding instalment at a furniture store with the money the very next day.

All of the accused were charged on Wednesday for the capital offence of murder, they were remanded to prison and will make their next court appearance on March 4.