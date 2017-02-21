Semi-finalists decided for Limacol football

Tigers vs. Santos promises to be a sizzler

A capacity crowd that included large home support for Mahaica Determinators were left gutted

after witnessing their team squander an early lead, conceding two goals to be booted out of this year’s Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition by Santos on Sunday, at the Victoria ground.

After taking the lead in magnificent fashion through the nippy and stockily built Eion Abel, the Determinators were outhustled by the youthful Santos unit that fired in two goals on either side of the half to secure a well deserved 2-1 victory amd more importanly a place in Friday’s semi-final when they will face Western Tigers in an all-Georgetown affair.

Abel gave the Determinators the lead after four minutes when he leaped high in the air, beating the advancing Santos custodian in the process to head into an empty goal.

He had raced on to a long bouncing ball that was delivered from inside their half, before finishing clinically.

Santos gained the equaliser through the diminutive Dominique Bobb, who poked in on the near post following a ball that was headed in his direction from a corner.

That goal came three minutes into injury time in the opening period.

Coming out in the final period, both teams increased the tempo, but clearly the momentum was with the visitors as they continously created chances, but good goalkeeping kept Santos

at bay and the game on a knife’s edge.

Determinators’ main weapon Delroy Deen was effectively kept quiet up to that point and praise must go to the strategy employed by the Santos coaching staff.

Abel was a constant threat, while Bobb and Orin Yarde were doing yeoman service for their team and the packed arena was a place of noise as supporters shouted instructions to their respective teams.

Yarde it was who would break the deadlock when he reached on to a cross from just outside the penalty area to deliver a fierce header past a stunned Determinators backline and goalkeeper.

That goal came in the 77th minute and it evidently opened up the game even more, but in the end, Santos’ toughness at the back was enough to keep them ahead when the final whistle sounded.

Earlier, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) led by goals from Captain Dwain Jacobs in the 5th and Quincy Holder in the 12th repelled a fierce second half onslaught to handcuff Den Amstel and earn a place in the semis following a 2-1 win.

Kester Jacobs was the lone respondent for Den Amstel, who also had a player (Colin Benn) suffer a broken leg in the first half.

Over at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground in Linden, defending champion Milerock will not have the opportunioty to defend their title after being edged 1-0 by Tigers in the first game, while the experience of Winners Connection prevailed in their clash against the youthful Eagles United who lost 1-0, being condemed by a strike from the veteran Rene Gibbons.

The Tigers were led to victory through a goal from Joshua Britton in the 57th minute, while Gibbons goal for Winners was recorded in the 62nd minute.

The semi-final matchups are: Western Tigers versus Santos and Winners Connection vs. GPF at the GHFC ground.

In the night’s full results:

MSC Ground

Game-1

Western Tigers-1 vs Milerock-0

Joshua Britton-57th

Game-2

Winners Connection-1 vs Eagles-0

Rene Gibbons-62nd

Victoria Ground

Game-1

Den Amstel-1 vs Guyana Police Force (GPF)-2

Police Scorers

Dwain Jacobs-5th

Quincy Holder-12th

Den Amstel scorer

Kester Jacobs-3rd

Game-2

Mahaica Determinators-1 vs Santos-2

Santos

Dominique Bobb-45th+3

Orin Yarde-77th

Mahaica

Eion Abel-4th