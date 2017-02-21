RHTY&SC assists Cold Fusion Cricket Club of Essequibo

– sponsors Junior Cricket Tournament

Sports and Youth development in the small rural village of Zeelught, East Bank Essequibo was given a major boost on Friday last when Guyana’s leading youth and sports Club assisted the Cold Fusion Cricket Club with over

$100,000 worth of items. The eight cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S – Farfan and Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermiade, Metro Females and Gizmos and Gadgets Under-21 and First Division made the donation under their community and sports development programme for 2017. The presentation also marked the RHTY&SC, M.S 100th programme/activity for the year as it strives to complete a record 500 for 2017.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the RHTY&SC M.S was delighted to assist the Essequibo based Cricket Club as it wants every Club to reach the same high standard that it has reached and most importantly to assist youths to stay away from a life of drugs and crime. Since 1996, the RHTY&SC, M.S has assisted over 425 youth and sports Clubs, schools, churches and NGO’s with items to assist them to fulfil their mandate to society and would continue to do so in the future.

For the first two months of 2017, the Club contributed close to $1M worth of equipment and materials to 18 Clubs and schools. The long serving Secretary/CEO urged the Management and members of the newly formed Club to develop a culture of hard work, honest, discipline and a strong faith in the god they believe in if they and to be as successful as the RHTY&SC, M.S. He also urged the Club to mandate its membership to get involve in social activities as it is very important for youths to assist others.

The donation included stumps, wicket keeping gloves, scorebooks, school bags, trophies, cricket medals, special gifts, training t/shirts, small towels and educational books. The trophies and medals would be used by the Cold Fusion C.C to host either an Under 15 or Under 19 cricket tournament for four teams in the East Bank Essequibo district. The tournament which would start next month would be played under the RHTY&SC, M.S Say NO/Say Yes Programme.

The RHTY&SC has also committed itself to visiting the Essequibo Village for a fund raising cricket match later in the year, to donate some trophies for its first award ceremony and to donate cricket gears to the first player from the Club who represent Guyana at the junior level. Foster also committed himself to visiting the Club to share the RHTY&SC vision for success.

President of the Cold Fusion C.C, Boodnarine Persaud in accepting the donation expressed gratitude to the RHTY&SC and disclosed that it was the largest the newly formed Club has ever received. He expressed amazement that a Club from Berbice would assist another in Essequibo on such a large scale. He assured Foster that they would use the items for the intended purpose. Persaud, who is the officer in charge Traffic in Division ‘B’ of the Guyana Police Force, stated that the Cold Fusion C.C would seek as much as possible to emulate the RHTY&SC on the cricket field and in making a positive difference in the lives of youths, the elderly and less fortunate.

The RHTY&SC, M.S is currently working on a proposal to assist at least 20 cricket Clubs across Berbice with cricket balls for the 2017 cricket season.