Port Mourant Training Centre 1 starts 2017 volleyball season on winning note

Top Berbice Volleyball team Port Mourant Training Center 1(PMTC1) continued where their left off in 2016 when their won the first tournament of the 2017 Berbice Volleyball season.

Playing in the Aswell “Pumpkin” Mohabir Volleyball competition which was held at the Blairmont No2 Ground, West Bank Berbice, the PMTC1 team which is one of the top teams in Guyana won a hard fought four setter against their PMTC2 counterparts by a 3-1 margin.

The results showed PMTC1 win the opening set 25-18, before PMTC2 turned the tides to take the second 25-18. Realizing that their opponents will not be a walkover, the PMTC 1 dug deep to stave off the challenge of the PMTC 2 team to win the next two games by close margins, 25-22 and 25-23.

Earlier, the PMTC 1 won from GTCPM 25-18, PMTC2 defeated Tain Humanitarian 25-20, PMTC won from GTCPM 25-19, PMTC1 edge past the improving Tain Humanitarian 26-24, while PMTC 2 won a close encounter against Tain Humanitarian 25-23.

In the female tournament the up and coming Port Mourant Females upset Corriverton Jets 25-23 and 25-21.

The junior category saw three teams participating namely Kennard’s Memorial, United and Black Beatles. United 29 vs Black Beatles 30, Black Beatles won the finals.

Earlier, Black Beatles began their campaign by whipping Kennard’s Memorial 30-13. United then entered the fray and won from Kennard’s Memorial 30-24, to set up the final with Black Beatles.

At the presentation ceremony which followed immediately after. The top teams and outstanding performers were presented with their accolades by the sponsors and officials of the BVA.

The PMTC connection made a clean sweep of the prizes in the senior category with PMTC 1 taking home the first place trophy, PMTC2 the second place trophy, while close associate GTCPM carried home the third prize.

The individual category saw the PMTC players sweeping the trophy stand – the best spiker prize went to Ronaldo Bobb-PMTC 2, best setter on show was Jason Seelochan-PMTC 1. The Most Valuable player trophy went to Adriel Moore -PMTC 1.

In the female department, Port Mourant females were awarded the winning trophy with Corriverton Jets copping the second place, while the MVP accolade went to Candacy Mentore of Port Mourant Females.

The first place trophy in the junior category was presented to Black Beatles, while United received another trophy for placing second. The MVP in that category was Hellond Singh of Black Beatles. The coordinator was Levi Nedd. (Samuel Whyte)