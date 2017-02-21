Latest update February 21st, 2017 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New date/venue for WUKO Pan Am Karate Tournament

Feb 21, 2017 Sports 0

The World United Karate Organization (WUKO) 1st Pan American Cup Karate tournament

Derick Williams – TTKF Liaison the Ministry of Sport.

will take place at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Trinidad from June 16th to 17th. It was previously carded for Jean Pierre complex but was not available.
Many countries have already confirmed attendance to this prestigious event which is being held for the first time in Trinidad and Tobago. They include teams from USA, England, Italy, Cayman Islands, Guyana, St.Lucia, Panama and Bahamas.
Host is the Trinidad and Tobago Karate Federation (TTKF) in collaboration with USA Karate International (USAKI). Companies that wish to sponsor any part of the event are welcome to do so.
They can send email to trinbagokarate001@gmail.com , trinbagokarate2@gmail.com ,or any member of the organizing committee – Sean Joseph -681-4942, Mike Smith -337-6593, Derick Williams -733-0351 and Glenn Forte-355-7909.

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Home team Bahamas down Guyana as Belize upset Jamaica

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Home team Bahamas down...

Feb 21, 2017

Mexico, USA, Canada & T&T post wins By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and...
Read More
Milo Schools Football Competition…North Georgetown clobbers Central High 10-0

Milo Schools Football Competition…North...

Feb 21, 2017

Semi-finalists decided for Limacol football

Semi-finalists decided for Limacol football

Feb 21, 2017

RHTY&SC assists Cold Fusion Cricket Club of Essequibo

RHTY&SC assists Cold Fusion Cricket Club of...

Feb 21, 2017

Furniture giants Courts sponsors Mashramani 20 laps cycle race around New Amsterdam

Furniture giants Courts sponsors Mashramani 20...

Feb 21, 2017

Mohamed ton hands Everest CC comprehensive win

Mohamed ton hands Everest CC comprehensive win

Feb 21, 2017

New date/venue for WUKO Pan Am Karate Tournament

New date/venue for WUKO Pan Am Karate Tournament

Feb 21, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Mash is no splash

    I was with some friends when this man came up and joined the conversation. He had a deep Jamaican accent, very deep.... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch