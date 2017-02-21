New date/venue for WUKO Pan Am Karate Tournament

The World United Karate Organization (WUKO) 1st Pan American Cup Karate tournament

will take place at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Trinidad from June 16th to 17th. It was previously carded for Jean Pierre complex but was not available.

Many countries have already confirmed attendance to this prestigious event which is being held for the first time in Trinidad and Tobago. They include teams from USA, England, Italy, Cayman Islands, Guyana, St.Lucia, Panama and Bahamas.

Host is the Trinidad and Tobago Karate Federation (TTKF) in collaboration with USA Karate International (USAKI). Companies that wish to sponsor any part of the event are welcome to do so.

They can send email to trinbagokarate001@gmail.com , trinbagokarate2@gmail.com ,or any member of the organizing committee – Sean Joseph -681-4942, Mike Smith -337-6593, Derick Williams -733-0351 and Glenn Forte-355-7909.