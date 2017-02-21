Narayan Ramdhani turns in good performance in Vancouver, Canada

Guyana’s National Badminton Champion, 18-year old Narayan Ramdhani, playing for

Shuttlesport Badminton Academy won two – 3rd places in the Open Men Singles and the Under-23 Men Doubles and also won one 1st place in the Under-23 Mix-Doubles Consolation Draw at the: BC Senior Circuit 2 – 2017 Shuttlesport Senior Open/Under 23 tournament played at Badminton BC, Port Coquitlam, BC, Canada February 18 & 19, 2017.

In the Open men singles: Narayan Ramdhani defeated Junpeng (James) Qiu: 21-16, 21-10 in the Quarter Finals and lost to Laurence Kao: 21-16, 13-21, 21-19 in the Semi-Finals.

In the Under-23 men’s Doubles: No.2 seeded- Narayan Ramdhani & Zach Lu-Ming Fan defeated Nester Yang Ning Lin & David Luo: 21-16, 17-21, 21-17 in the Quarter Finals.

and lost to Nabil Russell Bennett & Lennart Notni: 21-12, 21-9 in the Semi-Finals.

In the Under-23 Mixed Doubles: No.1 seeded- Narayan Ramdhani & Christina Jieun Woo defeated William Poon & Helen Cheung:21-14, 21-16 in the Semi-Finals and defeated Hayden Wai-Hon Shiu & Yaqun (Jessy) Zheng: 21-15, 14-21, 21-10 in the Finals.

This is Narayan’s second tournament in Canada. He played in the Vancouver Island University Under-23 event in November last year in Nanaimo, BC finishing in 5th place.

He is scheduled to participate in the BC Senior Circuit 1 – 2017 VRC Jack Underhill in March 3-5, 2017.