Motorsports take centre stage twice this week

-G/ town Grand Prix Launch on today

It is the new craze in motor sports and competitors and fans will have another opportunity to see most of the local stars in the sport compete twice this week when GT Motorsports stages its Endurance Karting Competition

tomorrow evening, at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club, starting from 18:30hrs.

However, before that, there will be the Launch today of what is the most anticipated showdown for Team and Individual supremacy in the Georgetown Grand Prix on Friday, at the same venue.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, a source from the Organising Committee said that the Friday event is currently the talk of the town and a big crowd is anticipated to flock the spanking new venue to witness the best karters and drivers in local motor racing battle each other for outright dominance.

Among the teams that have already confirmed participation are Team Gizmos & Gadgets, Team Heineken, Top Power, Team E-Racing, Team Nexus and Team Adrenaline Junkies.

In the inaugural event which was held last month a mammoth crowd turned up at the facility to witness some exciting races with Team Gizmos & Gadgets / Guinness and Team Hieneken dominating the 500 and 600 lbs classes respectively.

Drivers such as Matthew Phang and Brian Ten Pow, who recorded the fastest lap times in the previous event will once again be aiming to go even faster this time, but the opposition has vowed to take them on with full [power.

Kevin and Kristian Jeffrey, Elliott Vieira, Matthew Vieira, Emmn Vieira (the lone female so far), Kamal Seebarran and Stefon Jeffrey are among those who will be hunting them down.

This segment of racing is an exciting one and the organisers are pulling out all the stops to make it an unforgettable one for fans and families.

The Launch today starts at 16:00hrs.