Mohamed ton hands Everest CC comprehensive win

Saheed Mohamed struck a robust century to hand Everest Cricket Club a comprehensive victory over East Coast Masters when the teams collided in a 30-over fixture recently.

Mohamed slammed 11 fours and four sixes in scoring 109 as host Everest posted 213-5, batting first. Dwayne Adams made 46 while U15 batsman Ursherdev Balgobin got 23.

East Coast Masters were bowled out for 121 in reply. Ramo Malone made 28 as another U15 player Ronaldo Mohamed grabbed 3-14 while Javed Rasheed had 2-23 to hand Everest, who fielded eight U15 players, victory by 90 runs.