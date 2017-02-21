Mohamed ton hands Everest CC comprehensive win

Latest update February 21st, 2017 12:55 AM
Saheed Mohamed struck a robust century to hand Everest Cricket Club a comprehensive victory over East Coast Masters when the teams collided in a 30-over fixture recently.
Mohamed slammed 11 fours and four sixes in scoring 109 as host Everest posted 213-5, batting first. Dwayne Adams made 46 while U15 batsman Ursherdev Balgobin got 23.
East Coast Masters were bowled out for 121 in reply. Ramo Malone made 28 as another U15 player Ronaldo Mohamed grabbed 3-14 while Javed Rasheed had 2-23 to hand Everest, who fielded eight U15 players, victory by 90 runs.
Feb 21, 2017Mexico, USA, Canada & T&T post wins By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and...
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
In a response to Minister Bulkan in the newspapers, former President Ramotar observed that Wales estate would not have... more
I was with some friends when this man came up and joined the conversation. He had a deep Jamaican accent, very deep.... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017, at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more