Milo Schools Football Competition…North Georgetown clobbers Central High 10-0

North Georgetown clobbered Central High 10-0 to register the largest margin of victory in this year’s Milo Schools Football Competition which continued on Sunday, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Nehemiah Gomes was the chief destroyer after hitting the target in the 9th, 21st, 28th, 56th and 58th minutes to lead the rout, while Rueben Miller fired in a brace in the 36th and 62nd minutes to go with solitary strikes from Marcos DeLima and Brandon Solomon in the 38th and 39th minute respectively.
An own goal in the fifth minute accounted for North Georgetown’s other goal.
Earlier, School of the Nations eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Dolphin Secondary with Benjonel Parkes hitting in a pair in the 55th and 67th minutes, while Andy Parkes added the other goal in the 64th minute.
Former champion St. George’s got their campaign off to a positive start, albeit a hard fough 3-2 triumph over Mae’s.
Anthony Pierre was their leading marksman, hitting in a brace in the 7th and 67th minutes, while Oren Williams’ 45th minute strike completed their tally
Diego Britton and Darshan Persaud were the goalscorers for Mae’s with their goals coming in the 34th and 56th minutes respectively.
In the final encounter of the day, Tutorial High outlasted a stubborn Queen’s College side, edging them 2-1 through a pair of goals off the boots of Zion Gray, who netted in the 29th and 35th minutes.
On target for QC was Gaven Houston whose goal came in the 25th minute.
Play in the competition resumes on Saturday and Sunday, at the same venue.
