Herstelling Raiders claim MRMVDC open softball title

Herstelling Raiders defeated Wellman by six wickets to win the final of the Mon Repos Market Vendors Development Committee (MRMVDC) Open softball competition which was contested on Saturday night at Lusignan Community

Centre ground, East Coast Demerara.

Batting first, Wellman scored 93-3 in 10 overs with Sheldon Adams scoring 36 not out and Naresh Boodhoo 19. Herstelling Raiders responded with 94-4 in 9.2 overs. Sachin Ramsarran struck 19; Adams claimed 2-20. Ramsarran was named man-of-the-match.

Wellman overcame Regal Success by seven wickets in the eliminator. Regal Success took first strike and made 83-3 in 10 overs. Surujpaul Deosarran scored 33, while extras contributed 21. Charlie Crawford took 3-15. Wellman replied with 84-3 in eight overs. Sheldon Adams got 23 not out while Rajin Randy made an unbeaten 20. Stephan Felix picked up three wickets.

In the Over-40 category, East Coast Masters beat Enterprise Legend by 63 runs. East Coast Masters took first strike and posted 169-2 in 15 overs . Robin Persaud struck five fours and a similar number of sixes in scoring 91, while Ramo Malone made 42. Ravi Ali had 2-36. Enterprise Legend scored 106-8 in 15 overs in reply. Ali made 38; Suresh Ram captured 3-25.

In Over-50 segment East Coast got the better of Touch Down by eight wickets. Touch Down took first turn at the crease and made 91-3 in 10 overs. Teeka Narine scored 32 and extras assisted with 21. Suresh Ramdhanie claimed 2-12. East Coast Demerara responded with 92-2 in 8.3 overs. Ramdhanie stroked 60 not out to take the man-of-the-match, best batsman and bowler prizes.

The competition was organised to raise funds to refurbish the Mon Repos market which houses more than 1000 vendors. The competition was sponsored by Dereck Auto Spares, Fitness 53 gym, Why Pay More Trading, Guyana Stationery, Naresh Grocery, Chand’s Printery, Dovie’s Trucking Service, Noble House Seafoods, K&A Indian Fashion, Lambada Sports Bar, L. Mohabir Cambio and Ramo, Kishan Sarwan, Cell Impression (Lakeram) and Lako Jewellery. The MRMVDC has expressed gratitude the sponsors, teams and the management of the Lusignan Community Centre.