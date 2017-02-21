Guyanese boxers dominate Suriname foes in night of fistic action

Guyanese boxers enforced their status as the best around the Caribbean territory when they

totally dominated their Surinamese counterparts when the curtains came down on the BrisMac Promotions, night of fistic fury at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, on Sunday evening.

It was a disappointing crowd but those pundits that witnessed the action could attest to an action packed card where Guyanese pugilists carted off all the spoils. The Surinamese were ambitious and to a certain extent, determined contenders but found the might of their counterparts too much to overcome.

Richard Subratte commenced the Guyanese trek to top honours when he forced Surinamese, Stefon Van Ommeren’s handlers to throw in the towel at the end of the 2nd stanza of their 49kgs bout.

A slim, diminutive boxer, the southpaw Subratee confidently attacked from the onset with long right jabs and crosses. Van Ommeren stayed in contention with some rounded punches but it was clear that the Guyanese was the superior.

Subratee stepped up the pace in the second stanza with crisp crosses that forced his man to

cover up. It was indeed a torrid round and when the bell rang the Surinamese looked the worse for wear. Fans settled down for an entertaining third round but Van Ommeren’s handlers felt that he had had enough and wisely refused to send their charge into the fire once again.

Caribbean best boxer, Christopher Moore, next pounded Surinamese, Fitzgerald King, in the 60kgs division, and forced the referee to call a halt at 2:50secs of the 3rd round. In between, Moore unleashed a wicked two fisted assault on his man and had him either on the retreat or seeking refuge behind high guards for most of the first round.

Midway into the second round, Moore landed a wicked combination and sent his man through the ropes. The Surinamese reentered the fray but by the end of the round, was sent reeling on three other occasions that forced the referee to repeatedly administer the mandatory 8 count.

Moore attacked early in the 3rd round and once again belted the Surinamese through the ropes but the referee ruled a slip and refused to count. It really was of little consequence as on resumption, Moore upped the ante and forced his opponent to cover up. All this time the

referee observed the proceedings without interrupting but when Moore slammed home a right uppercut to King’s body, the ‘third man’ jumped in, instituted the count and wisely waved the bout off.

Jason Barker (Guy) needed just 1:59secs to dispose of Surinamese, Marlon Leming (Sur) in the 91kgs category. Sporting a muscular and imposing figure, Barker dwarfed his opponent and then went on to punch him senseless in a fight where the Surinamese offered little resistance.

Barker caused the referee to institute the 8 count early in the first stanza after sending his man to port canvass with a wicked right cross. Leming never suggested permanence and when Barker unleashed a one two combination to his head, the Surinamese slunk to the canvass where he opted to stay for the full count.

Several all local bouts added to the excitement and Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis (GDF) endorsed his sobriquet when he rebounded from a testing first round to claim a point’s verdict over Joel Williamson (RHJ). A lanky boxer, Lewis unwisely chose to mix with Williamson in the first round and suffered the consequences. The Berbician jolted Lewis with several telling blows that had him reeling for most of the first stanza.

Apparently advised by his handlers, Lewis changed his approach in the second round and

stayed on the outside where he landed telling blows to the body and head of an advancing Williamson.

The lanky Lewis continued to employ punch and move tactics in the third round while Williamson pursued his man with wicked salvoes. This round was a gem as both boxers attempted to seize the initiative. Williamson attacked with vicious body and head blows but Lewis kept his cool and retaliated with crunching punches of his own. In the end Lewis managed to convince the judges who awarded him the bout. Lewis was later adjudged the best boxer on show and carted off a beautiful trophy as well as a US$200 voucher donated by American based Guyanese, Samuel Gittens.

Desmond Amsterdam (G.D.F) turned back the challenge of policeman, Dennis Thomas and after a no holds barred slugfest between the two warriors, was adjudged the winner of their bout.

Thomas had scored a victory over Amsterdam in an earlier tournament and oozed confidence as he attempted to replicate the feat. He was obviously surprised as the soldier attacked from the first bell, landing some telling blows while Thomas attempted to assert himself. The two exchanged bombs mid-ring much to the enjoyment of a screaming, jubilant crowd. Amsterdam began to show the toll of the grueling affair and his mouth hung open as he gasped for breath in the second round. Thomas capitalized with some crunching long ranged blows and the bout appeared even at the end of the second stanza.

The two gladiators went after each other in the third round and had the crowd on its feet.

Fortunes swayed during vicious exchanges but as the seconds wound down, Amsterdam upped the ante, pushing his man backwards with telling blows. Thomas opted for long shots to the head and body and when the bell rang, both pugilists were pounding away at each other. It was a tough one to call but in the end the judges were impressed by Amsterdam’s resilience and late comeback thus awarding him a close point’s verdict.

The fans were also entertained with several other bouts and the decisions follow; Sean Graham (FYF) defeated Oxford Moses (HE) moments before Travis Inverary (FYF) triumphed over Shane Collins (HE). Isaiah Moore (FYF) proved too much for Junior Hyman (ESSQ). Shaquille Wright (ESSE) won from Omar Pollard after he forced the referee to halt the contest at the end of round one. Julius Kesney (RHJ) battled furiously but just could not get past Deshon Elcock (ESSE) and lost on points.

One fight later, Joshua Corbin (Carryl) gained a walkover from Richard Lanferman (ESSE). Akeel Mounter (ESSE) turned in a good display to overcome Duel Augustine (PRBG) moments before Romano Clarke (G.D.F) prevailed over Kelon Isaacs (PRBG).

Meanwhile, promoters, Seon Bristol and Alford McDonald have assured that the event will be a yearly feature on the boxing calendar. They said that it was a costly venture but both veterans experienced a feeling of satisfaction that they are giving back to their beloved sport. Mr. McDonald admitted that the bulk of sponsorship was garnered from his business friend in North America and other parts of the Caribbean. He is, therefore, grateful to those individuals and firms appearing below; Norman Shipping, Water Spirit Shipping, Brian Kalam, all out of Puerto Rico. Turnbul Sand, Junior Higgins Ice Cream and Eleven Construction, of St Thomas, Out of St Croix there were Vivot Equipment Corps and Dynamic Innovative Corps.

Other support emanated from Tortola and included such businesses as Warren’s Pride shipping, Star’s Shipping and Lazarus Shipping Ltd.