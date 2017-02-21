Georgetown GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centre underway

Georgetown:- Promising youth footballers from Georgetown took part in the city’s first GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centre session on Friday, 17th February with U-17 boys training at Tucville ground.

Technical Development Officer of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF), Sampson Gilbert, who is in charge of scouting and developing the best talent in the Georgetown Football

Association region and GFF Youth Development Coach Challous McKinnon put the group through a range of structured drills and mini-games on Friday evening.

The nationwide weekly sessions cater for boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 17, and are designed to promote participation and more effectively prepare young players for elite level football and the national squads, as part of the national football philosophy and development plans of the GFF.