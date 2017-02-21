Georgetown GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centre underway

Latest update February 21st, 2017 12:45 AM
Georgetown:- Promising youth footballers from Georgetown took part in the city’s first GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centre session on Friday, 17th February with U-17 boys training at Tucville ground.
Technical Development Officer of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF), Sampson Gilbert, who is in charge of scouting and developing the best talent in the Georgetown Football
Association region and GFF Youth Development Coach Challous McKinnon put the group through a range of structured drills and mini-games on Friday evening.
The nationwide weekly sessions cater for boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 17, and are designed to promote participation and more effectively prepare young players for elite level football and the national squads, as part of the national football philosophy and development plans of the GFF.
Feb 21, 2017Mexico, USA, Canada & T&T post wins By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and...
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
In a response to Minister Bulkan in the newspapers, former President Ramotar observed that Wales estate would not have... more
I was with some friends when this man came up and joined the conversation. He had a deep Jamaican accent, very deep.... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017, at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more