GCB/MOE/ DMLAS Schools cricket …Dick spurs Chase Academy to GT title

By Sean Devers
A well crafted maiden half century from 14-year-old Dwayne Dick spurred National defending secondary school champions Chase Academy to a 73-run victory against Charlestown Secondary to top the Georgetown district of

Guyana U-17 batsman drives Negusa Walters yesterday during his 62-run stand with Dick at DCC. (Photos by Sean Devers)

GCB/MOE/DMLAS National Secondary Schools cricket tournament.
The right-handed Dick, who plays for GNIC in GCA’s cricket, blasted five sixes and five four in entertaining 89 from 82 balls and added 62 for the second wicket with National under-17 left-hander Sachin Singh, whose 25 took 51 balls and included a four and a six after pacer Qumar Torrington had removed Garrick Persaud (2) at 7-1 to rally Chase to 144-6 off their allotted 30 overs.
Torrington bowled impressively to finish with 3-9 from six overs while Dante Ramkarran took 2-35 for Charlestown who were bowled out for 71 with only opener Jamal Michael (18) and Torrington (12) getting into double figures.
Tairahis Payne, National U-17 left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd and Orande Chase had two wickets each for Chase who will now battle the winner of Mahaicony/East Coast District in the Demerara zone semi-finals.
Chase won the toss and elected to bat on a difficult track and lightening fast outfield and quickly lost Persaud but in brilliant sunshine and with a raucous crowd of predominantly Chase students watching, Dick dumped Anthony Hetburger for six to get his innings going.
The 15-year-old Singh, already with two centuries in this tournament was content to play the supporting role but swept Raymond Bandhu over the fence at square-leg to post the 50 in the 17th over before Singh was bowled with one that kept low at 62-2.
Dick kept going but Nedd (6) was bowled by the on-target Torrington and Kadeem Parris

Dwayne Dick square drives at DCC yesterday in and entertaining 89.

had his stumps disturbed by Hetburger before he had scored and Chase had lost two on 81 before Dick pulled the pint sized dreadlocked Negusa Walters over the DCC Pavilion to gallop into the 40s.
He flicked Hetburger for four and square drove him for two and his fifty was posted off 52 with two fours and a six. Dick oozed confident and celebrated his highest score in School by hitting a free hit in the same over out of the ground to post the 100 in 23 overs after the first 50 took 17 overs,
When Chase, who was trapped LBW to Ramkarran at 116-5, Dick took control and whipped Walters for four and smashed him for six in the next before he was taken at long-on off Ramkarran from the penultimate ball of innings needing two sixes to reach his century.
When Charlestown began their reply Dick had Walters, who batted with a sound technique against the pacers, neatly stumped by Persaud for three at 15-1 and despite the token resistance from Micheal and Torrington. When Micheal was bowled by Payne Charlestown lost their last seven wickets for just 12 runs to fall for their second double digit total in the competition.
The sponsors came on board for the District stage of the nation-wide tournament and provided caps and T-shirts to be used in matches. It is understood that if the players use their cricket shirts to play in, they will be sent off the field but the sponsors’ ‘round neck’ T-Shirts with their logo on it are not used in competitive matches and are of a poor quality.
Chase Academy Coach former Guyana off -spinner Gavin Nedd said he was pleased with his team’s performance and is confident that the school will retain their title.
He said that the T-shirts were of a poor quality and more suited for training sessions than to play in matches and was surprised that the TDO of the GCB Colin Stuart approved the T-shirts since he played at the highest level and should know that this was not what was accepted at the Regional U-15 and U-17 levels.

