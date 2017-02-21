Furniture giants Courts sponsors Mashramani 20 laps cycle race around New Amsterdam

Latest update February 21st, 2017 12:55 AM
By Samuel Whyte
Courts Furniture Store Berbice branch will once again be showing off its cooperate colours as it sponsored its annual Courts Cycle race. The race, which will be staged in collaboration with the Flying Ace Cycle Club, will be held on
Thursday 23 February in observation of the 47th Mashramani celebrations.
The event which is dubbed, “the Courts Mashramani 20 laps cycle road race”, will be held around the town of New Amsterdam and is open to cyclists throughout Guyana and all the top cyclists in the country are expected to travel to Berbice to participate in the event.
The race is set to ride off from in front of the Courts Store in New Amsterdam at Main and St Ann’s Street and proceed into the town. The riders will then turn left into Philadelphian Street, left into Republic Road (Back dam), left into Vryhied Road, then left into Main Road where they will pass the starting point 20 times. The veterans will cover 10 laps, the juvenile’s five laps. The 12-14 cyclist and the females will ride for two laps.
The BMX cyclists will begin the day’s proceeding with a one mile ride from the Alphonso Square at Tacama Turn to the finishing line at Courts.
Starting time is 09:00 hrs and the cyclists are expected to be sent on their way by Regional Chairman David Armogan and Courts Berbice Branch Manager Stanley McKenzie.
There will be prizes for the first six finishers, five veterans, four juveniles, the first three females, first three U12-14 riders. The first three BMX 12-14 and 9-12 riders and riders to cross the finishing line will receive prizes. There will also be eight sprint point prizes up for grabs.
The event is organized by the Flying Ace Cycle club and coordinated by Coach Randolph Roberts.
Orville Hinds is the defending champion. Cyclists are reminded that they must ride in their club colours.
