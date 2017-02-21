Floodlights to defend Florida Cup Masters Title this weekend

The Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will send two softball teams to the USA to take part in this year Florida Cup in Broward County, Florida. The games are set for Friday February 24th, Saturday 25th, and the finals for both categories, Open and Masters, will be played on Sunday February 26 at the Fort Lauderdale Cricket Stadium. Both finals will also be streaming live on ESPN 3 and YouTube.

Last year for the first time Floodlights won the Masters title. This time around they are confident of defending their title despite not having with them Ramesh Narine Deonarine, their best player and the best Softball Masters cricketer in the country.

The two teams, Floodlights and Floodlights Legends are as follows; Floodlights: Ricky Deonarain Capt., Ramo Malone v/capt., Uniss Mohamed Yusuf, Jagdish Persaud, Lloyd Ruplall, Wayne Jones, Mahesh Lutchman, Vishwanauth Lutchman, Tulsi Lutchman, Imtiaz Mohamed Saffie, Clive Canterbury, Kamran Sumair, Pooran Singh, Jaipaul Singh, Narsingh Roy and Hubern Evans is the Coach.

Floodlights Legends: Lalta Gainda – Capt., Lakhram Singh v/capt.,Dennis Mangru, Nadir Baksh, Surendra Nauth, Arjune Badal, Anil Beharry, Jailall Deodass, Pithamber Maharaj, Rabindra Singh, Steve Naraine, Mohan Sukhu, Ajay Jha and Vivakanand Ramsaywack .

This tournament is hosted by the South Florida Softball Cricket League. The following weekend March 3rd, 4th and 5th, Floodlights will travel to Orlando, where they will take part in OPL1, another softball cricket tournament hosted by the Orlando Premier League for the first time.