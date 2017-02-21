Latest update February 21st, 2017 12:45 AM

Colts tame Ravens twice in one night

National Champions, Bounty Colts clipped the offensive wings of Dyna’s Ravens to win Game 1 of the best-of-three Final Saturday night in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of Champions’ at the Cliff Anderson

Shelroy Thomas

Sports Hall.
Colts won 66-55 in a rare offensive meltdown for Ravens that had obliterated teams on their way to the Finals. Point guard Shelroy Thomas scored 18 points for Colts with Shane Webster adding had 13 points and Stanton Rose nine points.
Dave Causway and Jermaine Slater had eight points each for Colts as well. For the Ravens, Ryan Stephney had 16 points with Dominic Vincente, whose last scores were 54 and 30 respectively, scoring just 12 points.
In the Under-23 category, Colts tamed Ravens again with 58-45 win. Mikhail Broomes scored 15 points while double-double machine, Timothy Thompson added 10 points and 14 rebounds for the young Colts.
Murtland Ward was the only player in double figures for Ravens with 16 points. Ward also grabbed 10 rebounds. The Finals continue tonight at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from 7pm.

