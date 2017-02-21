Latest update February 21st, 2017 12:45 AM

Athletes warm-up at Age Group Competition

Feb 21, 2017

CARIFTA Games double bronze medalist, Chantoba Bright, Commonwealth Youth finalist, Compton Caesar and prodigy Kenisha Phillips were impressive on Saturday at an Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) Age Group

Compton Caesar on his way to winning the 100m on Saturday.

competition at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.
Bright leaped to 5.84m to win the Girls’ 15–17 long jump. The Linden-based athlete, who also won a bronze medal at the South American Youth Championship, also sprang to 11.79m to win the triple jump event.
Phillips was also unmatched in the 15-17 age category with a sprint double. Phillips sprinted to 12.23 seconds in the 100m ahead of Christianburg’s Onasha Rogers (12.29s) and Super Upcoming Runner’s, Cassie Small (12.30s) respectively.
The sprint prodigy ran 24.73 seconds in the 200m to turn the table on Linden’s Deshanya Skeete (25.08s, who had upset her at the National Schools’ Championships. However, Skeete won the 400m in 59.39 seconds.
Caesar, also from Linden, crossed the finish line in 10.52 seconds to win the Boys’ 18 and over 100m ahead of Police Progressive Youth Club’s, Kevin Abbensetts, who ran 10.92s. Caesar had 21.65 seconds to win the 200m ahead of Winston Dummett (22.33).
South American Youth Championship silver medalist, Linden’s Daniel Williams dominated the Boys’ 15–17 400m in 50.41 seconds. Williams also showed his versatility when he won the High Jump, clearing 1.90m.
Dummett won the Boys’ 18 and over 400m in 50.02 seconds. Joanna Archer claimed the 800m in a time of 2:25.10s with Kezra Murray (2:26.40s) second. Claudrice McKoy won the 1500m in 4:50.52s.
Anfernee Headecker took home the Boys’ 18 and over 800m title in a time of 1:55.70s. National Men’s javelin record holder, Leslain Baird won that event with 66.30m.

