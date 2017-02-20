Latest update February 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Wills is Circuitville Jaguars FC President

Feb 20, 2017

Owan Wills has been elected President of the Circuitville Jaguars Football Club based at Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke Highway.

The new Circuitville Jaguars FC executive pose with some of the club’s members following the installation of the executive on Friday afternoon last at Yarrowkabra.

The club’s first general meeting was held on Friday afternoon last at their field where Wills and eight other executives were installed by President of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA), Franklin Wilson.
Also in attendance at the meeting was Technical Advisor to the EBFA, Winston Benons. The other positions are : Samuel Simpson (Vice President), Donetta Phillips (Secretary), Jessica Hamilton (Treasurer), Obene Nelson (Assistant Secretary/Treasurer), Matthew Sue-Kam-Ling (Admin Officer), Melissa Joe, Ernest Adams and Deceius Mundo (Committee Members).
Wilson commended Wills and his young executive for taking up the challenge to organise the game in the area and noted that they have been showing admirable commitment ever since writing to the EBFA to be affiliated.
The club has been doing well in the GFF/NAMILCO Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 championship and is in third place (16 points) of 9 teams following the conclusion of the first round.
They are currently preparing their senior team to compete in the EBFA Senior League which will kick off next month as well as the association’s annual Under-11 competition which will also commence next month.
Benons in remarks also complimented Wills and the executive whilst encouraging them to inculcate the correct attitude and work as a collective. He encouraged them to be respectful display good desire and be disciplined.
The new body was also encouraged to treat the players well and be positive examples.
Wills thanked his fellow executives for taking up the challenge and they all committed to doing their best to make Circuitville Jaguars FC one of the best clubs in the EBFA.

