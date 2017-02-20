Thompson bowls Demerara to comprehensive victory

Skipper Akaze Thompson grabbed a career best 6-8 as Essequibo were bowled out for a paltry 20 against Demerara when the Guyana Cricket Board senor female inter county 50-over tournament continued on Saturday at the Everest Cricket Club.

After deciding to bat, Essequibo lost openers Nadia Conyers (00) and Estel Lewis (01) to be reduced to 1-1 in three overs. The Essequibians, who were told about the tournament only one day before it commenced thus giving them little or no preparation time, never recovered and were sent packing for 20 in 8.1 overs. Wickets continued to fall like rain drops as Essequibo were reduced to 9-6, before Keesha Tucker who hit two fours to remain unbeaten on 14 and Eyhinda Abrams (00) added 14 to take them to their eventual total.

Seven batters failed to get off the mark as Akaze Thompson finished with 6-8 off 4.1 overs, while Heema Singh had 2-12. Demerara replied with 21 without lost. June Ogle made 11 while Mandy Mangru got seven.

Clearly from the short stint in the middle, the Essequibians showed that they have the potential to do a lot better, but the lack of cricket in the county played a significant role in their poor showing. Muchless female cricket, Essequibo did not experience a first division tournament for the past year. Neither has there been an inter association tournament at any level which was used as the yard stick to select any county team.

Apart from Wakenaam, East Bank Essequibo and South Essequibo, little or no cricket is being played in the other area committees which make it difficult for the selectors to arrive at the county’s best team at any level. Sadly the players representing Essequibo in this tournament, which is being used as a yard stick to select the national team, were only told about the tournament one day before it commenced; there was no practice or encampment. With the presence of Althea Newark, Keesha Tucker and Estel Lewis, Essequibo has shown that they have talented players, but if those talent is not being harnessed properly, female cricket in the county will remain stagnant.