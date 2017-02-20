GCB’s Women’s Inter-County cricket…Campbelle’s unbeaten hundred gives Berbice title

By Sean Devers

A masterful unbeaten century from West Indies player Shemaine Campbelle powered defending Champions Berbice to a 75-run victory over Demerara in the final round of the GCB Women’s Inter-County 50-over tournament yesterday at Bourda after both teams enjoyed crushing wins against Essequibo.

Berbice elected to bat on a slow track and sluggish outfield in overcast conditions and infront of empty stands and posted 214-6 in 50 overs.

Led by a 138-ball 101 decorated with three fours and a six off of off-spinner Mandy Mangru which ended on Regent Street, from the 24-year-old Campbelle, who shared a 151-run third wicket stand with Katana Mentore, who made 54 from 115 balls, Berbice, who dismissed Essequibo for a record low 15 on Friday registered another comprehensive win.

Medium pacer Heema Singh removed both openers to finish with 2-32 from nine impressive overs, while Mangru, despite being hit for the game’s only six, was the most economical bowler with 1-31 from 10 overs for Demerara who were restricted to 139-9 when their 50 overs expired.

June Ogle, out of cricket for the last two years for personal reasons, batted with a sound technique in her 105-ball 40 with one boundary and shared in a 65-run third wicket partnership with the pint-size Mangru, whose elegant 24 lasted 79 balls.

But once the pair was separated only Azeke Thompson, who took 6-8 when Demerara bowled out Essequibo for 20 on Saturday and made 18 yesterday, offered fight as off spinner Plaffiana Millington captured 2-11 from 10 overs.

When Singh had Sheneta Grimmond (4) and Melanie Henry (12) caught and bowled with Berbice, the only County where female ‘Hard Ball’ cricket is played, on 20-2 and Demerara, where the girls depend on Softball competitions to stay active, were in the contest.

But Campbelle, with the experience of 71 ODIs and the level headed Mentore joined forces to stage ‘operation rebuild’ with their delightful match winning partnership. When Mentore was eventually removed by Mangru, Berbice were large and in charge at 171-3.

West Indies players Tremayne Smartt (8) and Sabrina Munroe (1) were removed in the space of 14 runs to leave the lasses from the Ancient County on 201-5 before Campbelle hit Singh to long-on to post her fourth century at this level.

When Demerara began their reply they lost two wickets on 26 when Erva Giddings, who captured the first ever Inter-County Helmet-Trick against Essequibo, trapped Latoya Smith (8) LBW and Lashuna Toussaint was run out for a duck.

While Mangru played the supporting role, Ogle stroked Smartt gloriously past extra cover for one of only three fours in the entire innings but once Ogle was stumped off of Dian Prashad at 91-3 and Mangru patted a full toss from Millington to square-leg four runs later, it was all over despite Thompson’s 18 and an undefeated 11 from Haseena Mohamed.