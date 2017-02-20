Execution of 007 taxi driver…Family pleads for public’s help to find killers

Having been repeatedly told that investigations into the September murder of 007 taxi driver Oswald Rambarran, are “still ongoing”, the relatives of the slain man are calling on persons with vital information on the case to come forward.

Rambarran, 42, also known as ‘Downs’ of Middle Road , La Penitence was shot to the head by gunmen on motorcycles in Albouystown after he was called to deliver a meal.

Based on reports, the taxi driver was in the company of other men, who fled the scene unharmed.

It is alleged that after dropping off the meal, Rambarran, a father of four, sat at a table outside the house where he was reportedly drinking, when two men rode up on motorcycles, drew guns and opened fire.

The man’s wife Dolly Yarde, told Kaieteur News that she believes someone saw who shot her husband and those eyewitnesses can assist police with capturing the killers.

The grieving woman related that she has not heard from the police on the status of investigations since Rambarran’s death. She said she is unaware of any enemies her husband may have had, but insisted he was not a trouble maker.

“From the time I been with him I don’t know him to be a trouble maker.”

Rambarran’s eldest daughter said that family members were hoping that police would have been able to apprehend her father’s shooter by viewing CCTV footage from a nearby business.

However, she related that they were informed that the security cameras on the premises do not have “night vision” capabilities.

“Knowing the type of person my father was; I believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. I miss my father every day.”

A senior police official had confirmed that several persons were questioned, but were subsequently released.

Based on reports, in June 2008, Rambarran was remanded to prison on a charge of escaping from lawful custody. It was alleged that he escaped from the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was being treated for gunshot wounds.

According to reports, Rambarran was shot during a high speed chase with police on mobile patrol after he and an accomplice were caught forcing a man into the trunk of a car.