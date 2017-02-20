Latest update February 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Execution of 007 taxi driver…Family pleads for public’s help to find killers

Feb 20, 2017 News 0

Having been repeatedly told that investigations into the September murder of 007 taxi driver Oswald Rambarran, are “still ongoing”, the relatives of the slain man are calling on persons with vital information on the case to come forward.
Rambarran, 42, also known as ‘Downs’ of Middle Road , La Penitence was shot to the head by gunmen on motorcycles in Albouystown after he was called to deliver a meal.
Based on reports, the taxi driver was in the company of other men, who fled the scene unharmed.
It is alleged that after dropping off the meal, Rambarran, a father of four, sat at a table outside the house where he was reportedly drinking, when two men rode up on motorcycles, drew guns and opened fire.

KILLED: Oswald Rambarran

The man’s wife Dolly Yarde, told Kaieteur News that she believes someone saw who shot her husband and those eyewitnesses can assist police with capturing the killers.
The grieving woman related that she has not heard from the police on the status of investigations since Rambarran’s death. She said she is unaware of any enemies her husband may have had, but insisted he was not a trouble maker.
“From the time I been with him I don’t know him to be a trouble maker.”
Rambarran’s eldest daughter said that family members were hoping that police would have been able to apprehend her father’s shooter by viewing CCTV footage from a nearby business.
However, she related that they were informed that the security cameras on the premises do not have “night vision” capabilities.
“Knowing the type of person my father was; I believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. I miss my father every day.”
A senior police official had confirmed that several persons were questioned, but were subsequently released.
Based on reports, in June 2008, Rambarran was remanded to prison on a charge of escaping from lawful custody. It was alleged that he escaped from the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was being treated for gunshot wounds.
According to reports, Rambarran was shot during a high speed chase with police on mobile patrol after he and an accomplice were caught forcing a man into the trunk of a car.

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship – Bahamas 2017…Hamid confident Guyana will hold its own as history beckons

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship – Bahamas 2017…Hamid...

Feb 20, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club. When...
Read More
Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Tournament 2017…Deje Dias wins Open Category and Abosaide Cadogan Category A

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Tournament...

Feb 20, 2017

Wills is Circuitville Jaguars FC President

Wills is Circuitville Jaguars FC President

Feb 20, 2017

Thompson bowls Demerara to comprehensive victory

Thompson bowls Demerara to comprehensive victory

Feb 20, 2017

Berbice Volleyball Association holds successful one day extravaganza for schools

Berbice Volleyball Association holds successful...

Feb 20, 2017

Entries roll in for Guyana Cup rematch set for Sunday

Entries roll in for Guyana Cup rematch set for...

Feb 20, 2017

Diallo Jamal Shabazz re-elected Road Runners President

Diallo Jamal Shabazz re-elected Road Runners...

Feb 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch