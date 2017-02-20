Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Tournament 2017…Deje Dias wins Open Category and Abosaide Cadogan Category A

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) in collaboration with its corporate sponsor Digicel concluded its 2017 season with its customary Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club Inc. courts. The curtains came down on the five day tournament when spectators and supporters were treated to another day of spectacular squash yesterday.

In the Open category Deje Dias (-2) showed why over the years he has won several crucial team matches for Guyana when he clawed his way back from match ball down in the second game to secure victory over Daniel Islam (+3). The first game was close throughout and when Deje caught Daniel at five all it seemed as if Deje would easily win this game but Daniel had other ideas. From five all the game went back and forth with Daniel eventually winning the first game 15 – 13.

When Daniel won the first three points of the second game with Deje seemingly exhausted it appeared all over but Deje has always been a fighter. Somehow he won the next six points to close to within two points of Daniel then after losing a point, won the next five points to take the lead at 9 – 7. From that point onwards the two players traded points and when Daniel reached to match ball at 14 – 13 it appeared all over. Deje however won the next two points with spectacular shots to force a third and deciding game. Daniel now appeared to be the more tired of the two players and when Deje caught him at six all and then moved straight to thirteen the game was as good as over. Deje would eventually close out the match 15 – 7. Both finalists had won their respective semi finals matches on the previous day with Deje (-2) outlasting Javid Rahaman (+5) 15 – 12, 14 – 15, 15 – 12, while Daniel (+3) had easily outplayed Adam Alves (+7) 15 – 8, 15 – 10.

In Category A, Abosaide Cadogan (+5) won her first senior tournament when she held her nerve to outlast Madison Fernandes (+5). Abosaide won the first game 15 – 11 with both players showing remarkable retrieving abilities. The second game was close throughout but Madison eventually won this game 15 – 13. The third game was never close as Abosaide quickly moved out to a six point lead which she never relinquished and won the third game 15 – 4. Both these players had upset wins in their respective semi finals matches the previous evening. Abosaide (+5) beat defending champion Samuel Ince-Carvahal (-8) 9 – 15, 15 – 3, 15 – 12, while Madison (+5) easily defeated Gianni Carpenter (-6) 15 – 13, 15 – 5.

In the Open category, third place playoff Javid Rahaman (+5) came from one game down to defeat Adam Alves (+7) 7 – 15, 15 – 13, 15 – 6, while in Category A Samuel Ince-Carvahal (-8) secured an easy win against Gianni Carpenter (-6) 15 – 5, 15 – 6 for third place.

In the Open category plate final, Joe Mekdeci (+4) took care of Regan Pollard (-14) 15 – 4, 15 – (-6) while in the Category A equivalent, James Mekdeci (+7) easily defeated Zachary Persaud (+7) 15 – 3, 15 – 9.

In the battle for third places in the two plate categories, Johnathan Antczak (+7) outlasted Douglas De Groot (+7) 15 – 11, 14 – 15, 15 – 7, while Nicholas Verway (+10) defeated Isabella Ramjohn (+12) 15 – 8, 15 – 7.

Results of the other matches played on the previous day were as follows:

Category A

Mohyryan Baksh (+7) beat Paige Fernandes (+8) 15 – 5, 15 – 12

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal (-8) beat Kirsten Gomes (+5) 15 – 9, 5 – 15, 15 – 9

Madison Fernandes (+5) beat Aliyah Persaud (+7) 7 – 15, 15 – 5, 15 – 7

Gianni Carpenter (-6) beat Liam Carpenter (+10) 15 – 12, 15 – 13

Abosaide Cadogan (+5) beat Mohyryan Baksh (+7) 15 – 8, 15 – 8

Open category plate

Regan Pollard (-14) defeated Douglas De Groot (+7) (-3) – 15, 15 – 13, 15 – 13

Joe Mekdeci (+4) beat Jonathan Antczak (+7) 10 – 15, 15 – 14, 15 – 11

Category A plate

James Mekdeci (+7) beat Nicholas Verway (+10) 15 – 10, 15 – 10

Zachary Persaud (+7) defeated Isabella Ramjohn (+12) 15 – 5, 15 – 7

Christiana Fernandes (+13) beat Rayden Persaud (+13) 7 – 15, 15 – 9, 15 – 9

Zachary Persaud (+7) beat Nathan Rahaman (+9) 15 – 13, 15 – 13

James Mekdeci (+7) defeated Louis da Silva (+9) 15 – 7, 15 – 6

Nicholas Verway (+10) beat Mikhail Persaud (+10) 15 – 13, 11 – 15, 15 – 6

Isabella Ramjohn (+12) defeated Christiana Fernandes (+13) 14 – 15, 15 – 13, 15 – 12

Final results in each category

Open category

Deje Dias – Winner

Daniel Islam – second

Javed Rahaman – Third

Adam Alves – Fourth

Category A

Abosaide Cadogan – Winner

Madison Fernandes – Second

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal – Third

Gianni Carpenter – Fourth

Open category plate

Joe Mekdeci – Winner

Regan Pollard – Second

Jonathan Antczak – Third

Douglas De Groot – Fourth

Category A plate

James Mekdeci – Winner

Zachary Persaud – Second

Nicholas Verway – Third

Isabella Ramjohn – Fourth

Prizes were presented to the winners by Ms Nichole Melville representative of the sponsors Bounty Farm Ltd.