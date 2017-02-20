Berbice Volleyball Association holds successful one day extravaganza for schools

Despite the inclement weather the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) on Friday held a successful one day volleyball extravaganza for schools in the East Berbice Corentyne, Region 6 area.

The activity, which was held at the Port Mourant Community centre, saw most of the day’s activity being held indoors. Participation were drawn from both Primary and Secondary Schools with some nine schools participating with some 130 students, 37 being females. There were one training Center and a female team also in attendance.

The BVA, which has also taken a strong anti-suicide stance, saw the day’s activity being held under the theme “Live up don’t give up with suicide.”

The day’s extravaganza saw the students being exposed to a full day programme. After prayers the students were entertained by an anti-suicide dance performed by students of the Port Mourant Training Center. They were also treated to a number of other cultural items.

They were taken through their paces by President of the Berbice Volleyball Association Levi Nedd and President of the St Francis Community Developers, Alex Foster. They were assisted by teachers and members of the BVA and senior players.

Foster delved into the topic of suicide and congratulated Nedd and the BVA for taking the stance against the scourge. He encouraged the students to stay in school, take their education seriously and help in ridding the country of the scourge.

Those in attendance were taught the different aspects of volleyball. They were engaged in both theoretical and practical sessions.

Among the areas covered were introduction to volleyball, ball control, passing and serving among other areas. The student were then involved in a number of novelty games.

As the weather cleared up during the afternoon session the student were taken outside and were involved in a number of exhibition games.

The schools represented were – Line Path Secondary, Berbice High School, Port Mourant Secondary, J C Chandisingh, Secondary, Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary, Lower Corentyne Secondary, Tain Primary, Rose Hall Primary and Port Mourant Primary. The Port Mourant Training Center (PMTC) and the Port Mourant females were also in attendance.

Some of the schools were represented by both male and female players, senior, junior and females.

The outstanding players were all presented with trophies and other accolades compliments of Mr. Alex Foster of the St Francis Community Developers (SFCD) and the BVA. The day’s activity began at 09:00 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)