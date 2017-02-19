Latest update February 19th, 2017 12:35 AM

Region Two children take to the streets

Department of Education in Region Two hosted its children’s float parade.

Scenes from Region Two Children’s Mash.

Children of nursery, primary and secondary schools marched together as one from Coffee Grove to the Anna Regina Community Centre ground with bright and colourful costumes.
The theme of the parade was “Celebrate with Dignity, Liberty and Greater Unity.”

