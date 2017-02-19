Pride beat Scorpions by 59 runs in Super 50 final

Latest update February 19th, 2017 12:35 AM

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Barbados Pride defeated Jamaica Scorpions by 59 runs in the final of the Regional Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground here yesterday.
Scores: PRIDE 271 for nine off 50 overs (Shai Hope 101, Jason Holder 69, Kevin Stoute 41; Rovman Powell 2-27, Jason Campbell 2-35).
SCORPIONS 212 all out off 44.3 overs (Rovman Powell 65, Andre McCarthy 30, Damion Jacobs 28; Sulieman Benn 3-33, Jason Holder 2-28, Carlos Brathwaite 2-43, Kemar Roach 2-54).

