Mashramani Float Parade, Fun day and cycle race planned for Rose Hall Town

Shav’eh Business Entity and Benjamin Sports Store are major players

Following the successful staging of the inaugural Port Mourant Fun day and Gymkhana, the Sha’veh Business Entity of Lot 33 Portuguese Quarters Corentyne Berbice is at it again.

The business entity will be entering into unchartered waters when it stages the Rose Hall Town Mashramani Float Parade, fun day and a Cycle Road race. The events are set for Sunday 12th March.

The town of Rose Hall Town is not known to stage a Mashramani float parade during the Mashramani season. As such the business entity along with some associates has taken the lead in planning a Mashramani Float Parade, fun day and cycle road race on the Corentyne highway, especially for persons in the Rose Hall Town / Port Mourant catchment area.

According to the organiser the main aim of the activity is to bring back the Mashramani celebrations in the Rose Hall Town area.

According to a release from the organisers, the event is also planned with the residents of the Central Corentyne area in mind, since the Rose Hall Town/Port Mourant area has not been having any Mashramani float parade and costume competition. “We feel it fitting to do something that would involve as much persons as possible.”

The day’s activity is expected to get on the way at 09:00hrs with a 60 miles cycle event from in front of the Sha’veh Business Enterprise. The race will be staged in collaboration with the Benjamin Sports Store and the Flying Aces Cycle club and will be open to cyclist throughout the country.

There will be other cycling events and flat races which will all finish at the Shav’eh Business Place.

The float parade is expected to get on the way at noon and culminate at the Port Mourant Community Center.

Interested persons can make contact on telephone numbers 604-4195 or 671-3343 or Gregory Butcher on 641-8424. (Samuel Whyte)