Latest update February 19th, 2017 12:35 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Limacol showdown at MSC and Victoria today

Feb 19, 2017 Sports 0

The Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden will come alive tonight when Western Tigers and defending champion Milerock square off in the opeing game of a double header as quarter-final action in the Limacol Round

Part of the action in this year’s Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition.

Robin / Knockout Football Competition resumes.
In the feature clash, Eagles and Winners Connection collide in a highly antiipated all-Linden affair which is anticipated to provide fans with a scorching encounter.
The Tigers and Milerock clash is another stage in the Georgetown versus Linden rivalry with the former approaching the encounter in ripping form.
The West Ruimveldt-based unit closed Group-B with a perfect record following victoriess over New Amsterdam United, Eagles and Uitvlugt and their attacking prowess is well known, conciting of the likes of Andrew Murray Jr, Devon Millington, Randolph Wagner, Dwayne McLennon, Stellon David and Hubert Pedro.
Cleon Forester, Ryan Adolph, Jumane Somerset and Linden Pickets will definitely lead their defence to stop the incursions of the Milerock forwards.
Milerock, who have looked a shell of their last year’s combination, will no doubt have to show much improvement to get past the rampaging Tigers side.
A solitary victory, a draw and defeat highlight their campaign to date and these performances signify a high level of unpredictably so they will certainly need to improve all-round.
Troy Lewis and Akeem Greene are the only marksmen for them to date so other will need to step up to give them a chance of advancing.
The feature affair at 21:30hrs is a battle of experience in Winners Connection versus youth in Eagles in what is being touted as an explosive encounter.
Winners Connection emerged on top Group-A with a record of one win and two draws.
Garey Thompson, Sedrick Hunte and Rawle Gittens will lead their quest for goals, while Captain Marlon Maximus and Fitzroy Chin.are the main construct of their defenceFor Eagles, whose only loss was a slim defeat to the Tigers, Kellon Primo has been the backbone of their victories netting three goals, while Kendolph Lewis and Kurt Johnson have added one apiece.
Meanwhile, the Victoria Community Ground is expected to have the same level of activity when it hosts the other double header featuring Mahaica Determinators versus Santos and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) against Den Amstel.
The Determinators will be led by the experienced Delroy Deen, who all know is a prolific goalscorer.
Deen combined with Eion Abel and Neil Lynton are in goal scoring form, while Captain Shameer Nazir and Devon Harris are the marshals in defence.
For Santos, Keith Caines, Job Caesar, O’Kenie Fraser and Robby McCleggon are the leaders of the strikeforce, while Shem Arthur, Vassel Cantzelaar and Troy Lewis are the managers of the defensive line
In the opening fixture, Den Amstel has clearly impressed thus far with a perfect record nd this was attained through the performances of Gideon Payne, Delon Lanferman and Andre Hector, while Kester Jacobs, Travis Hilliman, and Ryan Hunte have been the Rock of Gibraltar on the defensive end.
GPF will no doubt depend on the services of Quincy Holder, Dwain Jacbs and Dwayne Charles for goals, while the defence is a total assignment.
The winning team will take home $500,000 and a trophy, while the second, third and fourth placed teams will receive $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.
Banks DIH Limited under its GT Beer Brand, Trophy Stall and Star Party Rentals are the other entities on board.

More in this category

Sports

26th R&R Int. 11 Race National Park Cycle Meet…De Nobrega outsprints Eastman and Agard to take top spot; Crawford is juvenile winner

26th R&R Int. 11 Race National Park Cycle Meet…De Nobrega...

Feb 19, 2017

Paul De Nobrega of Digicel Team Evolution comfortably outsprinted Hamza Eastman of Team Coco’s and Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club’s Shaquelle Agard in a three-way battle to win the feature...
Read More
Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Tournament 2017 reaches later stage

Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Tournament 2017 reaches...

Feb 19, 2017

All set for Champion of champions Pools today

All set for Champion of champions Pools today

Feb 19, 2017

KMTC Phagwah Race Meet set for March 19

KMTC Phagwah Race Meet set for March 19

Feb 19, 2017

Pride beat Scorpions by 59 runs in Super 50 final

Pride beat Scorpions by 59 runs in Super 50 final

Feb 19, 2017

Forde and Alves for FIFA Professional Football Conference

Forde and Alves for FIFA Professional Football...

Feb 19, 2017

Limacol showdown at MSC and Victoria today

Limacol showdown at MSC and Victoria today

Feb 19, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch