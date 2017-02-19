Limacol showdown at MSC and Victoria today

The Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden will come alive tonight when Western Tigers and defending champion Milerock square off in the opeing game of a double header as quarter-final action in the Limacol Round

Robin / Knockout Football Competition resumes.

In the feature clash, Eagles and Winners Connection collide in a highly antiipated all-Linden affair which is anticipated to provide fans with a scorching encounter.

The Tigers and Milerock clash is another stage in the Georgetown versus Linden rivalry with the former approaching the encounter in ripping form.

The West Ruimveldt-based unit closed Group-B with a perfect record following victoriess over New Amsterdam United, Eagles and Uitvlugt and their attacking prowess is well known, conciting of the likes of Andrew Murray Jr, Devon Millington, Randolph Wagner, Dwayne McLennon, Stellon David and Hubert Pedro.

Cleon Forester, Ryan Adolph, Jumane Somerset and Linden Pickets will definitely lead their defence to stop the incursions of the Milerock forwards.

Milerock, who have looked a shell of their last year’s combination, will no doubt have to show much improvement to get past the rampaging Tigers side.

A solitary victory, a draw and defeat highlight their campaign to date and these performances signify a high level of unpredictably so they will certainly need to improve all-round.

Troy Lewis and Akeem Greene are the only marksmen for them to date so other will need to step up to give them a chance of advancing.

The feature affair at 21:30hrs is a battle of experience in Winners Connection versus youth in Eagles in what is being touted as an explosive encounter.

Winners Connection emerged on top Group-A with a record of one win and two draws.

Garey Thompson, Sedrick Hunte and Rawle Gittens will lead their quest for goals, while Captain Marlon Maximus and Fitzroy Chin.are the main construct of their defenceFor Eagles, whose only loss was a slim defeat to the Tigers, Kellon Primo has been the backbone of their victories netting three goals, while Kendolph Lewis and Kurt Johnson have added one apiece.

Meanwhile, the Victoria Community Ground is expected to have the same level of activity when it hosts the other double header featuring Mahaica Determinators versus Santos and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) against Den Amstel.

The Determinators will be led by the experienced Delroy Deen, who all know is a prolific goalscorer.

Deen combined with Eion Abel and Neil Lynton are in goal scoring form, while Captain Shameer Nazir and Devon Harris are the marshals in defence.

For Santos, Keith Caines, Job Caesar, O’Kenie Fraser and Robby McCleggon are the leaders of the strikeforce, while Shem Arthur, Vassel Cantzelaar and Troy Lewis are the managers of the defensive line

In the opening fixture, Den Amstel has clearly impressed thus far with a perfect record nd this was attained through the performances of Gideon Payne, Delon Lanferman and Andre Hector, while Kester Jacobs, Travis Hilliman, and Ryan Hunte have been the Rock of Gibraltar on the defensive end.

GPF will no doubt depend on the services of Quincy Holder, Dwain Jacbs and Dwayne Charles for goals, while the defence is a total assignment.

The winning team will take home $500,000 and a trophy, while the second, third and fourth placed teams will receive $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Banks DIH Limited under its GT Beer Brand, Trophy Stall and Star Party Rentals are the other entities on board.